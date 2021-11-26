New faces in WI white ball squads

Odean Smith

PICKED FOR ODIS AND T20S: Odean Smith in action here for the Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Carribbean Premier league in September. —Photo: CPL

The high-profile trio of Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer have opted out of the upcoming tour of Pakistan “due to personal reasons”, in the wake of the West Indies’ ICC T20 World Cup debacle last month.

Also missing from the T20 Internationals (T20Is) squad announced yesterday by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel are left-hander Chris Gayle, whose place in the side has been questioned in recent months, and Ravi Rampaul who was controversially selected to the World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith have also been included in the T20 team after being omitted from the World Cup in which defending champions West Indies were eliminated in the second round.

Several players have also earned call-ups for the series that will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is from December 13 to 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The uncapped players for the ODIs are: batters Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, and fast bowling all-rounder Smith.

Smith and Motie were also selected for the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast bowling all-rounder Dominic Drakes. Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.

CWI lead selector Roger Harper said he had high expectations of the additions to both squads.

“There are a number of talented newcomers in each format that will have the opportunity to show what they are capable of at the international level.

“Justin Greaves is a very talented player, had a good CG Insurance Super50 tournament and performed well in the President’s XI match against Ireland in 2020.

“Odean Smith really grabbed our attention in the last CPL. His pace was never in question; however, he has added greater control and has displayed the ability to be a wicket taker,” he said.

“Shamarh Brooks batted well in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and followed that up with good performances in the CPL. He will lend greater depth to the batting line-up. Gudakesh Motie has been rewarded for his outstanding performance in the CG Insurance Super50, followed up by his showing in the CPL. Dominic Drakes has the potential to be an outstanding all-rounder as he displayed during the last CPL.”

The ODIs in Pakistan are part of the ICC ODI Super League where points gained work towards qualification for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Harper said those matches were, therefore “very important to us and are being treated as such”.

Meantime, former captain Jason Holder is being rested for this tour “due to workload management” while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are unavailable due to injury and rehabilitation, CWI said.

The ODI series will be West Indies’ fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. West Indies currently lie in eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to move above Pakistan into seventh position.

Full squads:

ODIs: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20Is: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

