New kings in East Zone

Trinity College East won their first-ever Secondary Schools Football League East Zone Coca Cola InterCol title yesterday, following an upset 1-0 win over the favourites San Juan North Secondary at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, Arima.
On a day when the sports world was still reverberating over Japan’s shock 2-1 win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup and an identical loss for Argentina against Saudi Arabia two days earlier, Trinity East created a shake-up of their own and in so doing booked a national InterCol quarter-final spot against Fatima College, to be played on Monday.
The East final was largely uninspiring, without goal-mouth activity for the most part and only came alive in the 69th minute when Trinity East scored. Jaheim Faustin’s goal was a combination of both grit and a calm finish.
San Juan centre-back Joshua Lewis let a routine back pass slip under his feet, thus allowing the speedy Faustin to get to the ball. Desperate, Lewis impeded Faustin, who quickly bounced back up off the turf and hit a low shot past goalkeeper Xavion Haynes for the only goal of the match.
Having lost just once previously, San Juan played probably their worst match of the season, with neither of the school’s stars, striker Larry Noel nor midfielder Lindell Sween, rising to the occasion. Sween probably had the only memorable first half moment, with a long, curling free-kick which forced Trinity East keeper Brandon Dalrymple to turn the ball aside.
Having gone behind, San Juan only finally awoke in the final quarter-hour, pressing intently. However, having defended well throughout the match, Trinity East withstood everything their opponents threw at them and ended the final with an historic first zonal title for the school.
RESULTS:
East Zone:
Trinity College East 1 (Jaheim Faustin 69th) San Juan North Secondary 0
UPCOMING ZONAL FINALS:
Tomorrow
South Zone: St Benedict’s College vs Presentation College (Sando), 3.30 p.m., Ato Boldon Stadium