Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s footballers will be outfitted in a new kit and dressed to impress, when going after three points away to Bahamas in today’s 2021 CONCACAF Zone, Group F, World Cup qualifier.
Action kicks off at 5 p.m. at Thomas Robinson Stadium, in Nassau, Bahamas, and will be broadcast live on Flow Sports.
Running out in a newly designed BOL kit, T&T will also be hoping to impress on the field with a big win which would propel them into one of the top two positions, prior to meeting current leaders St Kitts-Nevis, on Tuesday, for top spot. Only the group’s winner earns the right to advance further in the competition.
T&T will start overwhelming favourites against the bottom-placed Bahamian team who are playing its final qualifier, after opening 4-0 defeats to both St Kitts-Nevis and Guyana, in addition to a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Puerto Rico. Up to yesterday, Group F was headed by St Kitts-Nevis (six points), with Puerto Rico (four), T&T (four), Guyana (three) and Bahamas (zero) filling the other spots.
At yesterday’s pre-match press conference Zoom meeting in Nassau, T&T head coach Terry Fenwick warned against complacency. He promised to keep things tight initially, but never veering away from the goal of getting three points.
“We recognise going into the game that we cannot take anything for granted,” said Fenwick. “Football around the world, quite often the underdogs come through... so we are making sure we are prepared.”
Likewise, veteran defender Sheldon Bateau cautioned about overlooking Bahamas. “We don’t want to take them lightly at all,” said Bateau, the Belgium-based Mechelen defender. “We know we are the favourites going into the game,” adding, “Want to have a good start. We want to have a good performance and we definitely want to show the (quality) that we have as a team, as a country.”
Bateau was also pleased with the BOL uniforms unveiled yesterday. The “steel tribe” kit was designed for T&T’s football team, as a part of the partnership between the Miami-based sports brand and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), announced earlier this year.
T&T’s Soca Warriors will sport the new kit for the World Cup qualifier against the Bahamas today and BOL chose to introduce the new kits this week with the hope of inspiring the national team ahead of its two crucial upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Bateau embraced the new kit, stating it was a boost to players. “Going on the scene with a fresh new uniform. Also the team is quite pleased with the current design.”
The TTFA also commented favourably on the new uniforms via an earlier press release. “This is not just another red jersey,” said Robert Hadad, chairman of the TTFA normalisation committee. “BOL is the brand that has captured the need for our team to fight back.”
And Tiago Pinto, co-founder of BOL, added: “Our brand finds inspiration to create its products from the stories and culture of the teams that we partner with. It is an honour to be able to translate the vibrant culture and compelling story of the national team into a jersey that represents the Trinbagonian people.”