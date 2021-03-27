NEW MINDSET

DEFENDER Sheldon Bateau believes Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national team need to approach Puerto Rico with a ruthless mentality in its second match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying, preliminary round.
T&T face Puerto Rico today from 5 p.m. in Mayagez, Puerto Rico. Coming off a 3-0 shutout over Guyana, the “Soca Warriors” square off against a Puerto Rican team playing at home and desperate to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the next phase of CONCACAF qualifying, after having gone under 1-0 to St Kitts & Nevis in its opening qualifier.
“With the quality we have in our team, once we are focused and together, I think we should dominate these teams, like we have done in the past,” Bateau stated.
But granted that Puerto Rico would effectively be eliminated should they suffer a second straight loss, in their four-match Group F preliminary round series, Bateau expects that to serve as motivation for the home team to put up a bold fight.
“It’s going to be tough,” conceded Bateau. “Firstly, we are going onto a synthetic pitch—which we’re not used to. Also, they are at home,” noted the defender.
Bateau felt that Trinidad and Tobago showed some of its quality against Guyana on Thursday night, in the Dominican Republic. T&T had not won since October 2019 when out classing minnows Anguilla (15-0) during a 17-match winless streak that saw them play quality opponents such as Ecuador, Venezuela, Wales, Iran, Japan, Honduras, USA, Mexico and Panama.
Bateau was among the scorers as the “Soca Warriors”, in effect, ended the Guyana match as a contest, netting three times inside first half while also failing to convert from the penalty mark.
Guyana goalkeeper Akel Clarke was beaten at his first post by Levi Garcia’s low shot and the keeper gifted Ryan Telfer the third when missing a routine interception. Between these goals, Bateau also re-directed Garcia’s free-kick off his hip for the second goal, while custodian Clarke made a triple save when stopping Joevin Jones’ limp attempt from the penalty spot.
Bateau is of the view that T&T’s head-coach, Englishman Terry Fenwick, has instilled a ruthless mentality among his players, which could have been identified in the Guyana match.
Regardless of their opponents, Bateau feels T&T need to dominate at this stage of the tournament. “Like we did in the last game, I expect us to start the same way,” he said, adding, “and to come out victorious.”
He expects improvement but thinks the first outing against Guyana was good. “I think we did a pretty, good job,” Bateau assessed. “We did the ultimate job, because we got a victory and we got a clean sheet.” he reasoned.
Having been fraught with administrative problems and health concerns, Bateau believes the mood and confidence within the team set-up will continually improve with further positive results.
“It’s not perfect,” admitted Bateau. “But we want to get the positive results and with the positive results it would encourage a better environment for everyone to grow and lean and come better and that is from (the ) players to staff.”
“We have some nice young players. Good potential. It’s about harnessing that potential,” the Belgium-based Mekelen defender concluded.