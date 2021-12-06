Even with no cricket being played locally, Hafeez Karamath Limited Aranjuez Sports Club continues to take its mission to develop the talent in the area seriously with the opening of their upgraded nets recently.
The move was met with high praise from Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath, who was present at the official opening of the new nets.
The TTCB boss praised the foresight of the club and said the new nets will ensure Aranjuez Sports Club continues its tradition of producing top quality cricketers.
“Every right-thinking person who is involved in the cricketing fraternity in Trinidad and Tobago is supposed to applaud your club,” said Bassarath.
“I think you went beyond the call of duty. It did take a tremendous amount of work to establish that small facility. This is your sweat and blood and your cash and you are the ones that have to take care of it. If you use it as regularly as possible, I am quite sure that the number of cricketers that the club produces is going to double,” he continued.
He said while the TTCB has the mandate of developing the sport locally, they can’t do it alone.
“The TTCB alone cannot do all the ground-work. We need clubs like you and people like you to assist us to produce cricketers,” Bassarath noted.
He also assured the club that its home ground, located in close proximity to the Aranjuez Savannah, will come into focus when the government gives the green light for the resumption of local sports.
“I am really pleased with the amount of work put out by the club to ensure that the nets were completed on time. We know we are in a pandemic and we know there are restrictions. But I am expecting those restrictions to be lifted very soon so that then, you can come out and use the facility,” he said.
“I want to give you the assurance that the TTCB will mandate some of the youth games to be played at this venue during the dry season and I look forward to passing in for one or two games. This venue has been a long-standing one even before I became president in 2009.
It is you, the club members, who have to take care of what you have built,” Bassarath added.
A new beginning
Aranjuez skipper Malcolm Ramlogan was also present at the small function, and he noted that the club is proud to have been a cornerstone of the Aranjuez community for over 90 years and that the new nets represent a new beginning for the club.
“These nets are just a re-commitment to our cause which is to produce the best cricketers in the East-West Corridor that will represent the nation,” said Ramlogan.
“The previous net served its purpose and had reached its expiration date. Thanks to the quick action of the management led by our president Anand Ali, we are here now to celebrate a new beginning,” he continued.
“We are here to put these nets to good use and I think it is a symbol of our commitment to what we do and also a symbol of the Aranjuez people and of Aranjuez Sports Club cricket,” he added.
Ramlogan also noted that Aranjuez might be the only club to have shown infrastructural growth during the pandemic which is a testament to their determination to develop the sport.
“For us to be here and to be able to open something that will stand the test of time for years to come during a pandemic, I think it says a lot about us,” he said.
“These nets are for you,” he told the young cricketers who were padded up and ready to use the facility.
“All the things we have here are for you to carry on the legacy of the club. Make full use of the nets. Use it to improve your game and fulfil the potential we see in you and keep it safe so it can last for 90 years to come,” Ramlogan concluded.
Club president Ali said the nets represented a major investment by the club and while it is now completed and ready to use, they are still repaying their creditors and said any donations from the public will be welcomed.
Ali also thanked the club’s sponsors some of which include Gafoor Bakery, Ali Baba Poultry, Aranjuez Hardware, Mohammed Electrical and the San Juan Business Association.