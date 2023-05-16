New rankings system launched

CONCACAF launched yesterday an innovative, new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the confederation that will help determine draw seedings for its Champions League and other new tournaments.

The new rankings will be an important part of revamped club ecosystem in CONCACAF and will come into effect from the start of the new Central American and Caribbean Cup tournaments and onwards, and the expanded Champions League next year.

According to a CONCACAF news release: “The new dynamic rankings will be regularly updated following international club competitions, domestic league, and cup matches. They will be publicly available on [the CONCACAF website]…

“In addition to determining draw seedings for CONCACAF club competitions, the ranking system will also provide fans with an engaging way to track the progress of their favourite club and league week after week, as they compete with the very best in the confederation.”

The news release indicated that the men’s clubs in the confederation have been ranked based on their results in a slew of official international and domestic club competitions over the past six years as a starting point for the new rankings.

The competitions include the Champions League, as well as the Leagues Cup, Central American Cup, and Caribbean Cup, domestic top division professional leagues, member association cup tournaments, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The CONCACAF news release added: “Performances in these competitions from this season and going forward will continue to be used to determine the new club ranking.

“The competitions are weighted in terms of the ranking points available in every match, with international matches awarding more ranking points than domestic top division league and cup matches.”

The news release stated: “The calculating formula has been developed in a way that allows clubs to know ahead of each match how many ranking points they can gain or lose depending on the result (win, draw, or loss). Clubs gain more ranking points for defeating a higher-ranked opponent and lose more ranking points should they be defeated by a lower-ranked opponent. Home-field advantage is also a factor.”

In addition to an individual club ranking, CONCACAF is launching a league ranking index to determine the strength of domestic professional leagues based on the performances of their clubs in international competitions.

For the League ranking, only international matches will be considered and matches from the CONCACAF Champions League will award twice the points in comparison to Leagues Cup, Central American Cup, and Caribbean Cup.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COACH PHIL

COACH PHIL

In search of a fifth Caribbean Premier League T20 title, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have continued to shake things up, with Phil Simmons joining the franchise as their new head coach.

The addition to the TKR family was announced yesterday by the organisation, with skipper Kieron Pollard hoping the former West Indies head coach can bring some smiles and exciting results back to the Trinidad-based franchise.

Army edge Rangers 1-0

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers suffered successive Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) defeats when edged 1-0 by THE Defence Force in a rescheduled match, yesterday, at the Police Academy ground.

The decisive moment came when captain and central defender Justin Garcia convert a penalty following a foul by Rangers right-back Caleb Sturge on Army midfielder Jameel Cooper.

New rankings system launched

CONCACAF launched yesterday an innovative, new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the confederation that will help determine draw seedings for its Champions League and other new tournaments.

The new rankings will be an important part of revamped club ecosystem in CONCACAF and will come into effect from the start of the new Central American and Caribbean Cup tournaments and onwards, and the expanded Champions League next year.

RADO focus on compliance, education and testing over the next six months

Compliance with the world anti-doping code will be high on the agenda of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) with education, testing, and training a critical part of the focus.

This is one of the developments coming out of the Caribbean RADO annual general meeting staged in Port of Spain earlier this month.

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers will compete at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled to take place in San Salvador, where the sport of netball will be contested for the very first time.

The team will use the CAC tournament, between June 23-July 8, as preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

Half-centuries from openers Kirk McKenzie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul enabled West Indies “A” to make a strong start to their “Test” series against hosts Bangladesh “A” yesterday before adverse weather halted their progress.

McKenzie led the way with 86 and Chanderpaul was not out on 70 — and the Caribbean side reached 220 for two in their first innings before rain stopped play about an hour early on the first day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.