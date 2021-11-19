The Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) elected a new executive on Thursday with Nigel Maraj taking over the presidency from Surujdath Mahabir, who served a maximum two consecutive three-year terms at the helm.

Maraj defeated Sharaz Mohammed for the top post. However, Mohammed was appointed first vice-president while Amin Forgenie took the post of second vice-president.

Zaheer Abass defeated Shane Lutchman for the post of third vice-president while Reginald King was elected general secretary. Kathy Ann Cedeno-Cook, Wesley Dookhoo and Jenielle Carrington were elected unopposed for the roles of assistant secretary, treasurer and public relations officer respectively.

The 2020 schools cricket season ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic while the 2021 season never got off the ground with local team sports still prohibited under the health and safety regulations set out by the Ministry of Health.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEW CHAPTER

NEW CHAPTER

Opening batsman Jeremy Solozano is focussed on turning a new chapter in his cricketing career as he gears up for a likely Test debut for the West Indies in the first Test against Sri Lanka, bowling off early tomorrow in Galle.

Goolie blazes century in drawn practice match

Goolie blazes century in drawn practice match

Former West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie struck a century on the final day of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force intra-squad practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday, in hopes of cementing his place in the starting line-up in anticipation of a return of regional first-class cricket next year.

New schools cricket executive elected

The Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) elected a new executive on Thursday with Nigel Maraj taking over the presidency from Surujdath Mahabir, who served a maximum two consecutive three-year terms at the helm.

Maraj defeated Sharaz Mohammed for the top post. However, Mohammed was appointed first vice-president while Amin Forgenie took the post of second vice-president.

T&T to field 23-member team at Junior Pan Am

TEAM TTO javelin thrower Tyriq Horsford will lead a 23-member athlete contingent to the November 25-December 5 inaugural Junior Pan American Games to be staged in Cali, Colombia.

Winning form key for morale, says Walsh

Winning form key for morale, says Walsh

Head coach Courtney Walsh has hailed West Indies women’s emphatic win over Thailand women in their opening official warm-up, saying the winning streak was crucial to team morale.