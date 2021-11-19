New schools cricket executive elected

The Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) elected a new executive on Thursday with Nigel Maraj taking over the presidency from Surujdath Mahabir, who served a maximum two consecutive three-year terms at the helm.
Maraj defeated Sharaz Mohammed for the top post. However, Mohammed was appointed first vice-president while Amin Forgenie took the post of second vice-president.
Zaheer Abass defeated Shane Lutchman for the post of third vice-president while Reginald King was elected general secretary. Kathy Ann Cedeno-Cook, Wesley Dookhoo and Jenielle Carrington were elected unopposed for the roles of assistant secretary, treasurer and public relations officer respectively.
The 2020 schools cricket season ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic while the 2021 season never got off the ground with local team sports still prohibited under the health and safety regulations set out by the Ministry of Health.