NEW SKIPPER SOON

West Indies cricket fans should not have a long to wait to learn who will be the new captain of the white-ball team ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup.
Chief executive officer of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave, expects the decision to come within weeks. Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday, Grave said: “Certainly this month (May). Don’t anticipate it lasting more than a couple of weeks. Once we’ve got that recommendation through to our board we’ll make the announcement immediately.”
The search for a new skipper is on following Kieron Pollard’s retirement from international cricket last week. It was a decision that Grave said caught him by surprise when the player informed him.
“It did, yeah,” Grave said. “I thought he would continue at least to the T20 World Cup in Australia. Obviously the 50-over game is that longer format and the older you get is the more difficult it gets to play and that may not have surprised me if he’d called it a day after the T20 World Cup later this year.
“Certainly my hope was that he would continue through to that 2023 50-over World Cup and then call it a day but none of us can plan these things and the individual players know their bodies and where their heads are at in terms of having the energy to take the team forward with the leadership that it requires.”
Grave is hoping for a decision “shortly” so, “we can all get behind the new captain or captains.” Before Pollard assumed responsibility for both the T20 and One-Day International teams, Jason Holder skippered the One-day side and Carlos Brathwaite the T20 team.
Commenting further on Pollard’s retirement, Grave said: “I think he was at peace with his decision and with a World Cup later this year and the 50-over World Cup next year, we’ve got time and a significant number of fixtures to now plan and move forward with those two global events under new leadership on the field.
“Polly came in difficult circumstances in 2019 on the back of a disappointing 50-over World Cup and he’s led the team in both formats with great leadership in terms of bringing everyone together and mentoring those younger players.
“We had a disappointing World Cup in Dubai but with a good performance in the England T20s in the early part of this year and so many young players coming through, Kieron thought it was time to relinquish the role.”
Also speaking on the programme was Barbados-born former England batter Roland Butcher who commended Pollard for his decision to relinquish the captaincy. “I guess some people will feel at this juncture with a World Cup at the end of the year, whether he should make the decision but I will give him full credit for the decision that he’s made in terms of announcing his retirement at this stage.
“What he’s done is allow someone the opportunity to come in and have several months to get the team ready for the World Cup. So really as far as that is concerned, I think he’s done a very good thing and should be given a lot of thanks for it.”
West Indies will have to go through a qualifying phase ahead of the Super 12 stage of the T20 tournament which will be held in Australia from October.