THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) officially held their installation of officers yesterday at their new home on 104 Woodford Street.
Elton Prescott, the senior counsel who is a former TTOC executive member, served as the master of ceremonies as each member of the new executive took their oath of office at Olympic House headquarters. The ceremony came months after the April 30 election of officers.
Current president of the TTOC and the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA Diane Henderson said taking on the role of the person at the helm of the TTOC was a positive challenge for her and she looked forward to working with the rest of the new TTOC executive fully and wholeheartedly over the period of the Board’s tenure.
Henderson underlined the importance of the accountability and the integrity of the new executive to perform their duties.
Immediate past president Brian Lewis, the former two-term president who served in that role from 2013 -2022, said he learned about the importance of collective leadership from Prescott and the significance of serving the TTOC’s wider membership despite the source of the sporting federation’s candidacy or nomination to the TTOC executive.
Lewis also hailed the advice of Prescott and current trustee Dave Williams during the TTOC’s navigation of some challenging circumstances during the period of his presidency, including during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lewis gave thanks for and recognition to the former executive for their contribution to the advancement of the TTOC’s mission and wished the incoming executive the best of luck.
In closing, Prescott told the new executive that each member is a valuable member of the Committee and they had been blessed with another opportunity to display their skill, management competence, their capacity to deal with others and to produce.
“So I urge you to do exactly that in the interest of the TTOC and its affiliates whose interests you have sworn to preserve and to move forward,” Prescott advised.
The veteran lawyer also recommended that members lean on each others’ experience to overcome frustrating obstacles,
TTOC executive 2022-2024
President - Diane Henderson
Immediate Past President - Brian Lewis
Vice Presidents - Ephraim Serrette, Reyah Richardson, Rowena Williams
Secretary General - Annette Knott
Assistant Secretary General = Nadine Seemungal
Treasurer - Curtis Nero
Executive Member - Dr Terry Ali, Sonja Johnson, Mushtaque Muhammed
Trustees - Dave Williams, Racquel Moses