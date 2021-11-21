‘New Vision’ focus on safe return to play

The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) will elect a new president on Saturday, at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). Ephraim Serrette gave up the presidency earlier this year to take up a position at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.
NAAATT acting president George Comissiong squares off against Dr Ian Hypolite for the top post. Hypolite heads the “New Vision” slate, while Team Comissiong is campaigning under the “Youth Meets Experience” banner.
In a Trinidad Express (TE) interview, Hypolite (IH) outlined his vision for athletics in T&T.
TE: What will be the main areas of focus for the NAAA if you are elected as president?
IH: To negotiate with the relevant authorities a safe “return to play”; to engage all major stakeholders as early as possible to understand mutual expectations; to enhance coaching development with a view to producing a desirable end product that we can market; to focus on opportunities for immediate impact on our results at international meets; to promote Long Term Athlete Development (LTAD).
TE: What is your proposed Covid-19 policy with respect to athletes, officials, administrators, spectators…?
IH: We will collaborate with guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health. We will also propose a template for carrying out competition that has been used successfully in one of our Caribbean countries.
TE: What is it about Team Hypolite that will make it the right choice to take the sport forward?
IH: My team is a young one with a wealth of administrative experience and skill sets that span the spectrum of developmental athletics, high performance athletics, marketing, finance and data management. It is a team that is untainted by any of the bad habits that have marred our sport administration over the years and is receptive to a new system of governance that emphasises transparency.
TE: How will you address Trinidad and Tobago’s falloff in regional and international medal success?
IH: By focusing in the short term on “low-hanging fruit”, i.e. athletes that we can identify as being able to make an immediate impact in regional and international competition and supporting them holistically; by focusing on Long Term Athlete Development not just in respect of our young athletes but also in respect of enhancing our coaching resources.
TE: How can T&T maximise its potential in track and field, and how long will it take to get there?
IH: Through embracing principles of good governance and focusing on Long Term Athlete Development particularly emphasising talent identification and development. I anticipate that if this is done it will take five to ten years but we must start now!
TE: Is there anything else you would like to address ahead of the November 27 NAAA elections?
IH: Yes! There seems to be a clear resolve on the part of the incumbents to gerrymander the voting process through a blatant lack of transparency. (See story below)
In tomorrow’s Express, read about Team Comissiong’s vision for athletics.
New Vision slate
President: Ian Hypolite
1st Vice President: Sherwin Joseph
2nd Vice President: Michelle Alleyne-Pennie
General Secretary: Bevon Lord
Assistant General Secretary: Damian Gopee
Treasurer: Aaisha Martin
Directors: Peter Campbell, Arlon Morrison, Soren Bishop, Kairon Serrette, Anna-Lee Walcott