New Year’s Day whipping for Yorke’s McArthur FC

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has described 2022 as a bittersweet year, with his personal success not translating into positive results for the regional team.

The 29-year-old Hosein played 19 T20 Internationals last year, bagging 18 wickets. He also played 20 One-Day Internationals, taking 30 wickets and is currently ranked 13th on the ICC T20I bowling rankings and 21st on the ODI rankings.

Meanwhile, the Windies played 21 ODIs of which they won five. The regional side also played 24 T20Is, winning just eight.