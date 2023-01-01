New Year’s Day whipping for Yorke’s McArthur FC

Dwight Yorke

STARTING FROM DEFEAT: Dwight Yorke, head coach of McArthur FC.

COACH DWIGHT YORKE had an inauspicious start to 2023, with his Australian club McArthur FC suffering a 4-0 drubbing to Western Sydney in the Isuzu UTE A-League, yesterday.

Playing away, McArthur conceded two early first-half goals and another two twice late in the second-half.

Yorke was appointed McArthur FC manager last July 1, and immediately appointed ex-Porto midfielder Russell Latapy, his long-time friend and Trinidad and Tobago teammate, as assistant coach.

Yorke began his coaching career by leading newcomers McArthur FC to the Australian Cup and the club has also been holding its own in the A-League as well.

Despite the New Year’s Day shutout to second-placed Western Sydney, McArthur FC still lie fourth, having dropped a spot in the 12-team league, winning four of ten matches, drawing two and losing four.

A few days earlier, McArthur FC had an early Christmas present in their stockings, when garnering three points along with local bragging rights following a 3-0 win over rivals Sydney FC, on Christmas Eve.

Georgian striker Bachana Arabuli continued his fine form with a brace while captain Ulises Davila netted another in a dominant win over the “Sky Blues” in front of their own fans at Allianz Stadium.

The win moved the “Bulls” up to third on the Isuzu UTE A-League ladder after clinching back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

“Defensively we were quite solid, we didn’t give them too many chances,” coach Yorke said. “In general play, the structure looked a lot more together which is something we’ve been working on… very pleasing in terms of the performance and the outcome of the game.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BITTERSWEET ‘22 FOR AKEAL

BITTERSWEET ‘22 FOR AKEAL

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has described 2022 as a bittersweet year, with his personal success not translating into positive results for the regional team.

The 29-year-old Hosein played 19 T20 Internationals last year, bagging 18 wickets. He also played 20 One-Day Internationals, taking 30 wickets and is currently ranked 13th on the ICC T20I bowling rankings and 21st on the ODI rankings.

Meanwhile, the Windies played 21 ODIs of which they won five. The regional side also played 24 T20Is, winning just eight.

WADA forum in J’ca to advance plans for programmes in region

Ministers of Sports from 19 Caribbean countries are scheduled to attend a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) forum later this month.

Minister of Sports Olivia Grange said the January 26 and 27 event, which will also be attended by WADA president Witold Banka, will help to “advance the development of a plan of action for anti-doping programmes across the Caribbean, with the aim of keeping sports clean”.

Central Zone conducts U-16 screening sessions

The Central Zone will start preparations for the 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board season with Under-16 screening sessions tomorrow and Thursday at Agostini Settlement Recreational Ground, in Chase Village.

The sessions start at 3.30 p.m. on both days and players attending the sessions must not turn 16 before September 1, 2023. Interested persons can get further information by contacting Fareed Khan at 794-5700.

New Year’s Day whipping for Yorke’s McArthur FC

New Year’s Day whipping for Yorke’s McArthur FC

COACH DWIGHT YORKE had an inauspicious start to 2023, with his Australian club McArthur FC suffering a 4-0 drubbing to Western Sydney in the Isuzu UTE A-League, yesterday.

Playing away, McArthur conceded two early first-half goals and another two twice late in the second-half.

Inaugural FFL tips off in two weeks

Inaugural FFL tips off in two weeks

The Fiesta Female League (FFL) will be a first-of-its-kind league held in Trinidad and Tobago and will see six franchise teams competing.

The new FFL league will run from January 15 through March 26 and will see games taking place across Trinidad and Tobago on Sundays, using a round-robin format.

All hail O Rei (The King)

All hail O Rei (The King)

FOR a certain generation or three, Pele will always be the greatest. Officially, the player of the century and the only three-time World Cup winner. Unofficially, the man whose amazing displays helped to redefine football as the beautiful game. There will never be another.