New Year’s Day whipping for Yorke’s McArthur FC

COACH DWIGHT YORKE had an inauspicious start to 2023, with his Australian club McArthur FC suffering a 4-0 drubbing to Western Sydney in the Isuzu UTE A-League, yesterday.
Playing away, McArthur conceded two early first-half goals and another two twice late in the second-half.
Yorke was appointed McArthur FC manager last July 1, and immediately appointed ex-Porto midfielder Russell Latapy, his long-time friend and Trinidad and Tobago teammate, as assistant coach.
Yorke began his coaching career by leading newcomers McArthur FC to the Australian Cup and the club has also been holding its own in the A-League as well.
Despite the New Year’s Day shutout to second-placed Western Sydney, McArthur FC still lie fourth, having dropped a spot in the 12-team league, winning four of ten matches, drawing two and losing four.
A few days earlier, McArthur FC had an early Christmas present in their stockings, when garnering three points along with local bragging rights following a 3-0 win over rivals Sydney FC, on Christmas Eve.
Georgian striker Bachana Arabuli continued his fine form with a brace while captain Ulises Davila netted another in a dominant win over the “Sky Blues” in front of their own fans at Allianz Stadium.
The win moved the “Bulls” up to third on the Isuzu UTE A-League ladder after clinching back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
“Defensively we were quite solid, we didn’t give them too many chances,” coach Yorke said. “In general play, the structure looked a lot more together which is something we’ve been working on… very pleasing in terms of the performance and the outcome of the game.”