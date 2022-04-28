Next generation to get their chance

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Sport and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup bowls off today with TTCB president Azim Bassarath referencing it as “a tournament which fills a very important gap in our development strategy.”

Like the Under-19 Cup, which ended on Wednesday with the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Under-16 Cup will feature four teams made up of the cream of the crop in the Under-16 age-group.