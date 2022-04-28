Next generation to get their chance

The next generation of Trinidad and Tobago and potentially West Indies players will get their first taste of competitive zonal cricket action when the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Development Programme gets underway next Wednesday.
With no sport for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) couldn’t host its annual Under-13 programme. However, it makes a return with a bang as the Under-13 cricketers vie for a place in the national team to tour Guyana later this year.
The programme, which was launched yesterday during a media conference at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, will feature competitive matches as well as a virtual component designed to facilitate the holistic development of the participants.
According to Scotiabank Foundation director Peter Ghany, the programme is not just about the action on the field.
“In addition to the zonal tournament, participants will engage in a series of developmental workshops,” said Ghany, who spent some time at yesterday’s launch to chat with some of the participants in this year’s programme.
“The programme has been designed to help our young people to further refine your skills and expertise so you can continue to develop in the field of cricket, as well as enhance your life and capacity building skills, preparing you for future success,” he added.
He said the programme on offer will help the cricketers unlock their full potential and equip them with the skill to adapt to changing circumstances to become more resilient.
Programme facilitator Brendon Ramlal outlined the online component, noting that it will include modules specifically chosen to cover players’ physical, intellectual, social, emotional and spiritual development.
Meanwhile, TTCB president Azim Bassarath described the U-13 programme as one of “historic importance” as he thanked the sponsors for their continued involvement in the development of youth cricket.
Scotiabank also sponsored the NextGen Under-15 Development Programme, which was rolled out and completed earlier this season.
Bassarath said that the Under-13s will be playing their first competitive cricket in three years since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and the eight-team series will provide an opportunity for the youngsters to stake their claim for national selection.
The TTCB president said that although there is no Cricket West Indies Under-13 tournament, the TTCB has arranged with the Guyana Cricket Board for a tour there by a representative Trinidad and Tobago team in August.
“We will be approaching the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago for assistance with airfare and the other associated necessities, to ensure that this tour comes off,” said Bassarath.
He reminded the audience that Scotiabank has had a very long and successful partnership with the TTCB, having been associated with the primary schools’ Kiddy Cricket Programme for many years.
“The ingenious blending of batting, bowling, fielding with art, poetry, song, drama and cricket history served a generation of youngsters and moulded them into successes on and off the field,” Bassarath added.
The Under-13s will bowl off their tournament on May 4 with four matches.
ROUND ONE FIXTURES
Group A
Tobago vs North, Shaw Park, Tobago
East vs North East, Brian Lara Cricket Academny
Group B
Central vs South East. Marchin Rec Gd.
South vs South West, Woodland Rec Gd,