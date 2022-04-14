The nation’s largest private youth charitable tournament, the NLCL (Next Level Consulting, Limited) U19 Community Cup, will kick off its delayed season with a doubleheader on April 24 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, starting at 2 p.m.
On opening day, the first game of the new season will feature the Port of Spain team, Trendsetter Hawks playing against Soccer Made Simple FC from the Arouca/Trincity area. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and fans are invited to come out early with children under 18 free of charge, with adults paying $30 on the day.
During the games, fans will be treated to live entertainment, including DJs, tassa drumming, and other live performances. Additionally, refreshments will be available on sale.
Most of the games this season will be played on community fields. Additionally, the Arima Borough Corporation and the Point Fortin Borough Corporation have allowed for some games to be played at the Arima Velodrome and the Mahaica Oval, respectively. Games at those venues will also be $30 for adults, with children under 18 free of charge.
The tournament will kick off its Tobago leg on May 8 with a double-header at the Roxborough Stadium, where the same entry fees as stated above will apply.
In keeping with safety concerns, the tournament’s organising committee will be providing face masks and sterile gloves to each team for every game, as donated by sponsors, Complete Distributors Limited and Southern Supplies Limited (SSL).
The tournament will be broadcast internationally on Flow Sports, with local coverage by all media outlets on both islands. Additionally, the tournament will continue to provide more opportunities for young players to be scouted by national coaches, as well as schools, universities and professional teams, both locally and abroad.
The organisers also hope the tournament will bring social benefits.
Chairman Brian Jordan said: “We have to help the talent within our communities. Let us help take the weight of crime prevention off the Police Service and the Government of the day. We believe that we can continue to positively impact community pride, and more export of our talented youth overseas.”
Supporting the tournament this year is the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, Complete Distributors Limited, National Energy Company of Trinidad and Tobago, National Lotteries Control Board and Southern Supplies Limited (SSL).