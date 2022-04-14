The nation’s largest private youth charitable tournament, the NLCL (Next Level Consulting, Limited) U19 Community Cup, will kick off its delayed season with a doubleheader on April 24 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, starting at 2 p.m.

On opening day, the first game of the new season will feature the Port of Spain team, Trendsetter Hawks playing against Soccer Made Simple FC from the Arouca/Trincity area. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and fans are invited to come out early with children under 18 free of charge, with adults paying $30 on the day.

During the games, fans will be treated to live entertainment, including DJs, tassa drumming, and other live performances. Additionally, refreshments will be available on sale.

Most of the games this season will be played on community fields. Additionally, the Arima Borough Corporation and the Point Fortin Borough Corporation have allowed for some games to be played at the Arima Velodrome and the Mahaica Oval, respectively. Games at those venues will also be $30 for adults, with children under 18 free of charge.

The tournament will kick off its Tobago leg on May 8 with a double-header at the Roxborough Stadium, where the same entry fees as stated above will apply.

In keeping with safety concerns, the tournament’s organising committee will be providing face masks and sterile gloves to each team for every game, as donated by sponsors, Complete Distributors Limited and Southern Supplies Limited (SSL).

The tournament will be broadcast internationally on Flow Sports, with local coverage by all media outlets on both islands. Additionally, the tournament will continue to provide more opportunities for young players to be scouted by national coaches, as well as schools, universities and professional teams, both locally and abroad.

The organisers also hope the tournament will bring social benefits.

Chairman Brian Jordan said: “We have to help the talent within our communities. Let us help take the weight of crime prevention off the Police Service and the Government of the day. We believe that we can continue to positively impact community pride, and more export of our talented youth overseas.”

Supporting the tournament this year is the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, Complete Distributors Limited, National Energy Company of Trinidad and Tobago, National Lotteries Control Board and Southern Supplies Limited (SSL).

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe hopes the sister isle will host more international matches after the successful hosting of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifier last Tuesday.

The 7,000-capacity Dwight Yorke Stadium was close to full capacity for the game between Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s football team and Guyana.

Dookie ousted in two ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE came within two points to reaching the semi-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe yesterday.

After winning the first set 6-3, the Trinidad and Tobago player was deadlocked at five-all with fourth-seeded Kelly Norkor Dowuona in the second-set tiebreak of their 18 and under quarter-final encounter.

South East, Central in Under-17 final

South East, Central in Under-17 final

South East will meet Central in the final of the Price Club Supermarket sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-17 Inter-Zone tournament following close victories in their respective semi-finals yesterday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, South East sneaked into the final with a nail-biting one-wicket victory over East at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, while Central overcame North by eight runs in the second semi at the same venue yesterday.

Grand Prix pedals off tonight

MINISTER OF SPORT and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe will open the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix that gets proceedings underway from 5 p.m at the Arima Velodrome.

After the playing of the national anthem, there will be an opening prayer then participating cyclists will do a “Ride Pass”. TTCF president Rowena Williams will deliver a welcome address just prior to the Minister’s address.

T&T pairs drawn against Canada in qualifying

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago pairs have been drawn in the same group as regional powerhouses Canada for the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball World Championship.

The qualifying tournament will take place tomorrow and Sunday in Punta Cana and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and the top two teams from each competition will qualify for the “Worlds” in Italy, from June 7.

Woods, Mickelson put names in for US Open

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson put their names into contention for the US Open Championship, multiple outlets reported yesterday.

That doesn’t mean that either, or both, are confirmed to participate in the tournament, scheduled for The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, from June 16-19. Wednesday night was the deadline to reserve their spots should they choose to play.