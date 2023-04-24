Peter Ghany

UP FOR GRABS: Scotiabank Foundation chairman Peter Ghany, from left, Cindy Mohammed, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager; and president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath show off the champions trophy at yesterday’s launch of the Under-13 InterZone Cricket Tournament, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva. --Photo: TTCB

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) launched the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 tournament at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday with TTCB president Azim Bassarath describing it as another important step in the TTCB’s youth development programme.

“To some detractors it may seem insignificant, but those of us tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the administration of cricket view our role in its true context,” Bassarath said yesterday.

“We are proud to say that all our cricketers who went on to achieve superstar status at the Test, One-Day International and T20 levels had at one time or the other benefitted from our visionary programmes,” he added

The TTCB boss saluted Scotiabank for their role in the development of youth cricketers in T&T and that “Scotiabank and the TTCB are on the cusp of another historical development as the Under-13 tournament is being considered by the Cricket West Indies to become the fourth regional age group tournament.” The local U-13 Zone competition bowls off today with four matches.

Today’s fixtures:

North vs East, NCC

Tobago vs North East, Courland Black Rock

South vs Central, Macaulay Recreation Ground

South West vs South East, Happy Hill Recreation Ground

