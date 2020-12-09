Neymar bagged a hat-trick as Paris St Germain topped Champions League Group H with a 5-1 home victory over Istanbul Basaksehir yesterday, a day after the game was suspended amid an alleged racist incident.
The PSG and Basaksehir players, as well as the three field referees, took a knee before kickoff one day after both teams walked off in protest after the Turkish side had accused the assistant referee of using a racist word against their assistant coach Pierre Webo.
Neymar struck three times and Kylian Mbappe scored his first goals in the competition in a year as PSG, who had already qualified for the last 16, advanced from the group stage with 12 points, ahead of RB Leipzig thanks to their better head-to-head record against the German side.
Webo, who had been sent off, had his red card suspended pending a UEFA investigation into the incident and the Cameroonian sat on the bench with the rest of the team’s staff.
Basaksehir, who were eliminated from all European competitions before kick-off, finished bottom of the group with three points.
Third-placed Manchester United will play in the Europa League last 32 after picking up nine points.
In Milan, Inter were knocked out in the group stage for the third season in a row after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Shakhtar Donetsk, who were also eliminated.
Lautaro Martinez rattled the crossbar in the seventh minute of the Group B match but Inter created few chances after that, despite dominating possession at a soggy San Siro.
Shakhtar finished level with Borussia Moenchengladbach on eight points but lost out to the Bundesliga side—beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid—on their head-to-head record to finish third and will go into the Europa League instead.
Inter, who could have gone through with a win, finished bottom of the group with six points after drawing three of their six games. Real won the group with ten points.
Meanwhile, an opportunist goal by defender Mario Hermoso and a sweet Yannick Carrasco strike gave Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win at Salzburg and sent them into the knockout stages from Group A.
The result left Atletico second in the group on nine points from six games, seven behind group winners Bayern Munich who sealed their progress earlier and were 2-0 home winners over Lokomotiv Moscow.
Third-placed Salzburg finished on four points and will carry on in the Europa League last 32 after the winter break while bottom team Lokomotiv (three points) have been eliminated.
And a late goal from Luis Muriel earned Atalanta a 1-0 win at ten-man Ajax Amsterdam and sent the Italian side into the knockout stages at the expense of their Dutch hosts.
Ajax needed victory at the Amsterdam Arena to pip their Italian visitors to second place in Group D behind Liverpool but failed to create many chances as Atalanta produced an astute performance topped off by a breakaway goal in the 85th minute.
The Italian side finished the group on 11 points, four more than Ajax, who will go into the Europa League. Liverpool were top and Denmark’s Midtjylland bottom.
Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland.
Salah put the Premier League champions ahead in the first minute, latching on to a poor backpass and bursting goalwards before slipping the ball past goalkeeper Jesper Hansen.
The goal was Salah’s 22nd in the Champions League making him the club’s record scorer in the competition. The Danes drew level in the 62nd minute through an Alexander Scholz penalty after Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher brought down Anders Dreyer. The linesman had initially flagged for offside but that decision was overturned by VAR.