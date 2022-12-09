Neymar unsure if he’ll play for ‘Selecao’ again

Neymar

DESPAIR: Brazil’s Neymar, left, has tears in his face while consoled by teammate Dani Alves, after losing the World Cup quarter-final match against Croatia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, yesterday.

Brazil’s Neymar said yesterday he was unsure if he would play again for the national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties.

“Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I’m not thinking straight,” an emotional Neymar told reporters. “To say that this is the end would be rushing, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward.

“I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100 per cent that I’ll come back.”

Earlier, Neymar moved into a tie with Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading men’s scorer with 77 goals thanks to a goal that looked to have put his team on course for the semi-finals.

Neymar scored late in the first half of extra-time to give Brazil the lead but Croatia equalised when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Neymar didn’t take a penalty in the shoot-out because he was assigned as the fifth and last taker, but Marquinhos’ miss sent Croatia to the World Cup quarter-final after only four tries.

“He should have taken the fifth and decisive penalty. The player with the most quality and mental skills is the one to be in charge in the moment when the pressure is high,” Brazil coach Tite said.

Brazil great Pele remained in a hospital in Brazil treating a respiratory infection that was aggravated by Covid-19. The latest medical report said the 82-year-old Pele was doing OK.

Neymar joined Ronaldo (Nazario) as the only Brazilian men to score multiple goals at three different World Cups. Neymar scored his 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil. Pele’s goals came in 92 appearances with the national team between 1957 and 1971. Brazil women’s forward Marta holds the country’s all-time record with 115 goals in 171 games.

Neymar guided the “Selecao” to the Confederations Cup title in 2013, but suffered World Cup heartbreak the following year when he was injured in Brazil’s quarter-final win against Colombia and was unable to play in the humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany on home soil.

He was also a key part of the Brazil side that reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Russia four years ago, where they were beaten by Belgium. He missed out on Brazil’s 2019 Copa America triumph through injury and was on the losing side in last year’s final against Argentina.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a glittering club career, with honours including two LaLiga titles, a Champions League trophy, four Ligue 1 titles and a Copa Libertadores.

Argentina edge Dutch in shoot-out

Argentina claimed a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory (4-3) over Netherlands yesterday to claim a spot in the World Cup semi-finals after initially throwing away a two-goal lead in a late collapse, as the match was level at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Lionel Messi provided a superb assist with a delicately threaded pass to defender Nahuel Molina who slotted past goalkeeper Andries Noppert to hand Argentina a first-half lead. The Paris Saint-Germain forward added Argentina’s second on 73 minutes with a well-taken penalty.

Renowned boxing referee passes

Mills Lane, the Hall of Fame referee who officiated the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield “Bite Fight” and more than 100 other championship bouts, died last Tuesday at his Reno, Nevada home, his son Terry Lane confirmed to ESPN. He was 85.

Avanesyan aiming to upset Crawford

Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) will climb through the ropes to face WBO world welterweight champion Crawford as a big underdog in front of the American’s home fans at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

BRUTAL START

Injury-riddled West Indies were virtually powerless as Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head plundered unbeaten hundreds to stamp Australia’s authority on the opening day of the decisive final Test yesterday.

Asked to bowl first in the day-night affair at Adelaide Oval, a depleted West Indies attack shorn of its leader in veteran seamer Kemar Roach, struggled for impact on a flat surface and watched as Australia raced to 330 for three at the close.

Coach Williams excited for T&T U-19 W/Cup picks

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board coach Kelvin Williams is excited to see Shalini Samaroo, Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh and KD Jazz Mitchell excel at the higher level after the four T&T players were selected on the West Indies Women’s Under-19 team for the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup next month.

“Those four girls going to the World Cup, I expect them to give their best and I know their performances will be up there,” Williams told the Express yesterday.