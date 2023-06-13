NICARAGUA CHEATED

NICARAGUA was discovered to have used an ineligible player during most of its 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League B campaign, which saw them finish a point ahead of Trinidad and Tobago.
In so doing, the Central Americans had qualified for the 2023 Gold Cup while also gaining promotion to the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League A.
According to a CONCACAF disciplinary committee ruling, Nicaragua will now be prevented from competing in upcoming regional competitions, while T&T will automatically replace the Central Americans at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. And, subsequently, T&T will also gain promotion to League A of the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League.
The news would have been a blow to Nicaragua who only last Friday, tuned up for the Gold Cup with a 3-2 defeat to Panama in an international friendly. Meanwhile, T&T will no longer have to go through Gold Cup qualifiers.
And for T&T head coach Angus Eve, this latest development brought a feeling of contentment.
“This goes to show that when you do the right thing and go through the process, the right things will happen for you,” stated Eve, on hearing the news.
Eve indicated that the excitement of qualifying automatically has boosted morale among the players as well. “The first game training, the guys were buzzing,” stated Eve. “Now we have to refocus our energies, and the prize for hard work is more hard work because we now in a group that is very difficult. But that’s what we wanted...where we were aspiring to be.”
Yesterday, CONCACAF issued a communique informing that its Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Nicaraguan Football Federation (FENIFUT) for a severe violation of the applicable FIFA/CONCACAF regulations, by fielding an ineligible player in eight of Nicaragua’s men’s team matches, including matches in the 2022/23 CONCACAF Nations League (CNL).
Nicaragua was deemed to have used the ineligible footballers in CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago. The teams drew a Nations League B final match 1-1 in Tobago, on March 27, the result deciding the Group B champions, of Nations League B.
In view of this serious breach of regulations, the CONCACAF Disciplinary Committee took the decision to exclude Nicaragua from competing in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup and to relegate them to League B of the 2023/24 CNL.
“The Nicaragua men’s national team will be replaced in the 2023 Gold Cup group stage (Group A) by the Trinidad and Tobago men’s national team, by virtue of them being the highest second-placed team overall from League B groups in the 2022/23 CNL,” CONCACAF stated. The regional football governing body also added, “The place in the Gold Cup preliminary round previously occupied by the Trinidad and Tobago men’s national team will go to the Antigua-Barbuda men’s national team, by
virtue of them being the team with the highest points (overall) in League B of the 2022/23 CNL to not have qualified to the 2023 Gold Cup prelims.”
Commenting on the latest development, TTFA General Secretary Amiel Mohammed stated, “This is extremely exciting news for Angus, the team, and the entire country!
“We would like to thank CONCACAF for their efforts in investigating this matter with the urgency that they have and look forward to a really amazing next few months for the senior men’s team. This is where we want to be and we encourage all fans and stakeholders, far and wide, to rally around the team.”
The latest development means Trinidad and Tobago will make a second consecutive appearance at the Gold Cup, having also qualified in 2021.
The Angus Eve-coached team will now kick off its 2023 Gold Cup campaign in Group A, in which they face the United States, Jamaica and the winner of the qualifying group featuring Curacao, St Kitts-Nevis, French Guiana and St Maarten.
The Soca Warriors open the Gold Cup on June 25 against Caribbean (Preliminary winner 9) at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, before meeting Jamaica (June 28) and the USA (July 2).
Further, for the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League, Trinidad and Tobago will replace Nicaragua in League A of the 2023/24 CNL by virtue of them being the highest second-placed team overall from League B groups in the 2022/23 CNL.
Nicaragua will be slotted in Group B, position B1 of League B, which is the position left vacant by the Trinidad and Tobago.
The 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League group stage will be played during the official FIFA match windows in September, October, and November 2023.
Nations League A (16 teams) now consist of Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba (promoted), Curaçao, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala (promoted), Haiti (promoted), Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, T&T (promoted), Panama, Suriname and the United States.
The 2023–24 Nations League will determine the six CONCACAF teams which will qualify as guests for the 2024 Copa América in the USA.
The quarter-final winners will qualify directly to the tournament, while the losers will advance to a qualifying play-off, featuring two single-leg matches.