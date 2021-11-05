Nicholas Paul in Champions League action

TEAM TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul will go through the gears today when he competes at the inaugural International Cycling Union (UCI) Champions League that pedals off at the Balearic Islands Velodrome in Palma, Spain.
Paul, offered an automatic place as the world record holder in the men’s flying 200 metres, will contest the sprint and keirin events as one of the world’s top 72 cyclists (36 male, 36 female) at the six-round season-ending league.
The star-studded line-up includes the best performers at the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships. Paul joins the prestigious list of pre-qualified riders.
The 23-year-old cyclist, based at the World Cycling Centre in Aigles, Switzerland under Scottish coach Craig Mc Clean, will not get the opportunity to display his talent in the one-kilometre time-trial event in which he ended a 30-year medal drought for TTO with his bronze medal effort at the UCI Tissot Track Cycling World Championships in France last month.
However, among the cyclists Paul will face are current keirin and sprint UCI world champion Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and his countryman, Olympic team sprint Champion Jeffrey Hoogland, top-ten UCI ranked Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania), and top-six Olympic sprinters Maximillian Levy (Germany) and Denis Dmitriev (Russia).
Paul, a leading contender for TTO Sportsman of the Year for 2021, placed sixth in the men’s sprint and 12th in the keirin at the Tokyo Olympics and followed up with a triple-gold (men’s sprint, keirin and 1-kilometre time-trial) performance at the UCI Nations Cup event in Cali, Colombia back in September. He will compete in both the sprint and keirin in Spain.
After this weekend’s Champions League debut in Mallorca, Paul will have five remaining rounds of competition in Lithuania (November 27), London (December 3 and 4), and the competition-ending event in Tel Aviv, Israel (December 11).
All rounds will follow the same format to crown overall winners in the sprint and in the endurance on both the men’s and women’s side.
Each round of the Champions League will last two hours with riders scoring points in every race and results tallied up
Action will be broadcast around the world with the participation of Discovery Sports Events, including their channels Eurosport and Global Cycling Network, as well as other major broadcasters across the world