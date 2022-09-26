HUMMING Bird Gold medal recipient Nicholas Paul has expressed thanks for the recognition.
Paul was one of two members of the cycling fraternity to be honoured with national awards on Republic Day, the other being former cyclist and Cycling Federation president, Michael Phillips.
Commenting on his award, Paul told the Express yesterday: “First of all I’d like to thank God for this award. Being recognised by Trinidad and Tobago is always a pleasure. I have been working hard day in and day out to represent the red, white and black. So when you get these type of awards it’s just mind-blowing and it gives me motivation to keep going.”
He added: I’ve been putting in the hard work. And to now see it being paid off, it’s unbelievable. It’s just to keep on my journey and continue working hard to achieve my goals and dreams.”
Track sprinter Paul has been having a very productive 2022. He has already earned gold medals in the sprint and keirin at the Nations League meeting in Colombia; gold, silver and bronze in the keirin, sprint and kilometre time trial at the Commnonwealth Games in Birmingham, England and triple gold in the team sprint, individual sprint and keirin at the Elite Pan American Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru.
Paul is currently at his base at the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, preparing for the Track World Cycling Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France from October 12-16.