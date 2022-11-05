On a night when the sport reached a higher level than ever before in this country, the favourites both came from two sets down to advance to the final of the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament on Friday night.
It was a minor miracle that Rowan Damming was able to win the second semi-final of the country’s first-ever professional squash tournament at the QPCC Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The world’s No.1 junior not only lost the first two sets, he found himself trailing Maceo Levy 7-4 in the third.
The third-seeded Damming, who had been pushed to five sets in his previous two matches, somehow managed to get into the decider again.
But the 205th-ranked player in the world from the Netherlands lost the first four points and his fans had to be thinking that there was no way he would be able to escape again, especially against the eight-seeded Frenchman who had taken down the No. 2 seed in the quarter-finals.
It got even worse for Damming as the left-handed Levy kept his foot on the accelerator and still had a four-point lead as he came within two points of the championship match.
But the 18-year-old world junior champ then produced something even more magical than he did in the latter stages of the third set, as he won five straight points to arrive at match point at 10-9.
But Damming still had to work extremely hard to complete one of the all-time great comebacks as the 275th-ranked Levy fought off the match point and four others after having one of his own before he finally succumbed 4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 16-14.
After losing two marathon deuce games to start the first semi-final, Colombian Andreas Herrera started to wear down Elijah Thomas and it seemed like the top seed would coast home when he raced to a 4-0 lead in the fifth.
But the fourth-seeded New Zealander, who is 86 places behind the world No.158 on the computer, refused to throw in the towel and came within one point (8-7) of levelling proceedings before he finally went down 11-13, 10-12, 11-7, 11-2, 11-8.
Although both matches went the distance, this 111-minute contest was almost twice the length of the second.
The final was scheduled after press time last night.
All seven Trinidad and Tobago players were eliminated in the first round on Tuesday.