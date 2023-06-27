I forced myself to watch the first half of the Super Over on Monday; the one where a fellow named Logan Van Beek belted Jason Holder for 30 runs. I switched the channel after that.
There was no need to stay switched on to know the West Indies were going to lose another match in the ICC World Cup Qualifier series. The look on Jason Holder’s face as he bowled those six balls just about confirmed to me what I already concluded about the Windies in this tournament.
Holder, once the world’s leading Test all-rounder, looked like a man in a trance as he ran in to bowl each ball. And as Van Beek pulled, tugged and drove the battered white ball to the boundary and beyond with purpose and precision, Holder’s lost look just deepened.
The former WI captain seemed programmed to pitching the ball in the zone for Van Beek, who had already terrorised the bowlers by taking the Dutch to within a run of winning the match in 50 overs. That is what pressure can do to players.
Like the dumbfounded West Indies supporters watching it all unfold wherever they were in the world, Holder must have been in disbelief, doubting that he was actually participating in a game where his side could not restrict Associate side Netherlands from reaching the WI total of 374. He couldn’t shake himself out of that mental funk to deal with Van Beek.
I have no interest in betting, but I would imagine that someone could make a mint backing the West Indies to get through the Super Sixes and qualify for the World Cup in India at this stage.
Qualification from this point would be great for captain Shai Hope and coach Daren Sammy, a massive relief after the trauma of what they must be currently experiencing.
But matches like the one on Monday and the game Saturday when the Windies were also humbled by Zimbabwe, would be a truer reflection of where the white-ball team and WI cricket as a whole is at, than success in the Super Sixes.
No one can honestly deny that Holder has been a devoted servant of West Indies cricket during his career, one not without some skill. But the malaise that has gripped the game in the Caribbean for 28 years at least, has made him a victim also.
Self-belief and clarity of thought appear to be preciously scarce qualities among today’s players. That may not be the case with Holder, but when you repeatedly have to swim against the tide, you can get tired. Very tired.
The four matches the West Indies have so far played in the Qualifier have shown them to be a team not prepared for the assignment before them.
It is not that coach Sammy didn’t make his players aware of what was required and how things had to be done. I’m sure he did his part. But the individuals themselves seem to lack an understanding of what is needed to succeed in international cricket.
The Netherlands players may lack the experience of playing top-level cricket but as a team, they seemed clear on how they needed to approach their victory target, while their opponents appeared ignorant of the Dutch plan and thus not ready to counter it. No game-awareness. Sloppy execution.
West Indies teams evidently don’t know how to play proper cricket anymore. Opponents with less natural ability and experience are beating them because of doing the basics better and appreciating how to play situations within the game.
Why is it that West Indian teams can no longer master the basics and read the game as well as the opposition? Those are issues that the cricket community in the Caribbean has not found solutions to. As the governing body, Cricket West Indies will take the brunt of the responsibility for those inadequacies in their players. But it is both unfair and unrealistic to lay all the blame on whoever is president, vice-president or director of cricket.
Bad habits are hard to eradicate, especially when they are learned at a young age and have been practised for years.
This T20 generation of players has not been helped to by their elders to master the basics and approach the game as a whole with the sound thinking required.
Windies cricket is continuing to pay the price for such negligence.
The Horror in Harare was just the latest episode in a modern-day nightmare.
Stay tuned.