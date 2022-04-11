With the pool swimming team whittled down to single digits, Team TTO manager Bertram Blackman said the national squad will seek to punch above its weight in the medal count rather than the points standings.
The points standings is the benchmark utilised to determine the champion team at the annual four-day Carifta Swimming Championships which splashes off Saturday and continues through next Tuesday.
Originally selected as a 12-member pool team and seven-member open water squad in early last month, Nathania Edwards was removed within days due to non-vaccination followed by the withdrawals of Giovanni Rivas and Amelia Rajack.
It meant the TTO pool contingent only numbers nine while the open water squad was reduced to six, including three swimmers (Nikoli Blackman, Liam Carrington and Zachary Anthony) overlapping. They jet out this morning on a Caribbean Airlines flight at 10:20 a.m. for Bridgetown Barbados.
And manager Blackman is under no illusions of challenging for the title. “We know we are not going to win the competition,” admitted Blackman about the competition that allows countries to field up to a maximum contingent of 36 swimmers. “But there are other things we are looking for; a lot of PBs, how many times we get into finals, and I am not counting us out of medals, there a lot of opportunities to get medals.”
The TTO charge will be led by Blackman’s son, Nikoli, the two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year and his compatriot, the USA-based Zarek Wilson, both in the Boys 15-17 age-group. In combination with Aaron Stuart and Johann Matthew-Matamoro, they are also the top seeds in a couple of relays.
The team will get the opportunity for four daily one-hour long sessions leading into Saturday’s first event. Their first occurs this evening at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christ Church, the venue for the swimming competition evening, with three morning sessions scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.
“It will be an opportunity to familiarise the new swimmers with the environment,” Blackman reasoned, “while everyone will be well settled in after getting the transportation and flying out of the way. We will get everybody ready to race on Saturday.”
With the sport impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions over the last couple of years, Team TTO will send its smallest swim team in the last 20 years to a Carifta aquatics competition.
The open water 5k event strokes off at the Southside beach venue at Carlisle Bay on April 20. At the 2019 edition -- the last time a Carifta aquatics competition was staged -- ASATT sent a contingent that included 35 swimmers and 11 open water swimmers and placed third in the medal count (43: 17 gold, 12 silver & 14 bronze) and third (676 points) in the team points standings
The 2022 TTO squad shows an overwhelming weakness on the female side, with only one representative in the Girls 11-12 and no qualifiers and thus no representation in the Girls 13-14 and Girls 15-17 age groups. In the 2019 edition, TTO’s female representation outnumbered the male side 19 to 16 and included representation in all three age-groups (11-12 - 5; 13-14 - 6; 15-17 - 8).
Besides Wilson, this year’s team includes one other foreign-based swimmer, Liam Roberts, son of former Carifta Team TTO standout Shastri Roberts.
Based on the meagre size, Team TTO will be hard-pressed to regain the title they last lifted at the 2010 Jamaica-hosted edition of the Carifta Aquatics Championships.
Team TTO Carifta Swimming
& Open Water team
Swimming:
11-12 Girls Sapphire Wong Chong-Achee; Boys Alejandro Agard, Marcus Alexander
13-14 Boys Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts, Giovanni Rivas
15-17 Boys Nikoli Blackman, Zarek Wilson, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Aaron Stuart
Open Water:
14-15 Girls Irmani Smith; Boys Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington
16-18 Girls Zoe Anthony, Jade Foncette; Boys Nikoli Blackman
Officials: Bertram Blackman (manager/swimming); Maurice Faria (head coach, swimming & open water); Nisha Charles (assistant coach, swimming)