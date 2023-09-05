Nikoli misses out on 200m free final at World Juniors

TTO swimmer Nikoli Blackman narrowly missed out on securing a lane in the 200-metre freestyle final at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Blackman clocked one minute, 50.36 seconds, in finishing ninth and one place out of the final eight, among 67 competitors participating in the event, yesterday.

Blackman, who has enjoyed a stellar season after impressing at the CAC Games and the Commonwealth Youth Games in recent months, will return to the pool today as he competes in the 50-metre freestyle event.

With two more group stage matches to play in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League, the Trinbago Knight Riders women need to win both if they are to reach Sunday’s final.

The defending champions crashed to a 21-run defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday, and they can’t afford any more slip-ups if they are to reach the championship match.

KEVIN MOLINO has retired while several other veterans, most over age 30, were not included when Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football coach Angus Eve named his 23-man squad for two upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches against Curacao (tomorrow) and El Salvador on Sunday.

TTO 3x3 basketball squad preparing for Pan Am Games

The National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) has announced a training squad of 38 players to commence preparations for the upcoming Pan American Games which is scheduled from October 20 through November 5, in Chile.

CHLOE FRASER, Malik Gopaul, Daniel Bhim and Elizabeth Rajah captured two titles apiece in the junior events of the National Table Tennis Championships recently at two venues in east Trinidad.

Fraser struck gold in the Under-15 and 19 divisions at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, and then went on to lift the women’s singles trophy at Dr Joao Havelange Centre Of Excellence, Macoya.

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC have signed USA-born Trinidad and Tobago defender Noah Powder to a short-term contract.

Powder, 24, made his debut for the club as a substitute in Hailstorm’s 2-0 win over the Richmond Kickers on June 7. He also made a substitute appearance in Hailstorm’s 0-0 draw against One Knoxville SC on June 10.

