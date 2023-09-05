Nikoli misses out on 200m free final at World Juniors

TTO swimmer Nikoli Blackman narrowly missed out on securing a lane in the 200-metre freestyle final at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.
Blackman clocked one minute, 50.36 seconds, in finishing ninth and one place out of the final eight, among 67 competitors participating in the event, yesterday.
Blackman, who has enjoyed a stellar season after impressing at the CAC Games and the Commonwealth Youth Games in recent months, will return to the pool today as he competes in the 50-metre freestyle event.