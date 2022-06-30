Nikoli shines at Caribbean Games

Nikoli Blackman

fastest in heats: Nikoli Blackman

Nikoli Blackman was tipped to capture gold for Trinidad and Tobago at the inaugural Caribbean Games, in Guadeloupe, after press time last night.

The First Citizens Sports Foundation 2021 Youth Sportsman of the Year established himself as the favourite for men’s 50 metres freestyle gold with the fastest swim in yesterday’s heats.

Competing in the final heat, Blackman touched the wall in 23.17 seconds for a huge cushion on his nearest rival. Mark-Anthony Beckles also won his heat, the T&T swimmer clocking 23.89 to qualify second fastest. Aqeel Joseph was eighth fastest in 24.32.

Blackman and Beckles looked set for a T&T one-two finish in the 50 free final.

T&T’s Jahmia Harley was ninth fastest overall in the women’s 50 free heats. Harley finished fifth in heat three in 28.17 seconds.

Ornella Walker returned a time of two minutes, 32.81 seconds in the women’s 200m backstroke.

After press time, last night, Walker, Blackman, Beckles and Harley competed in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

There were mixed results yesterday for T&T’s netballers.

In the opening game of the tournament, Barbados beat T&T 45-32. The T&T women bounced back against St Vincent and the Grenadines, crushing their opponents 51-15.

T&T will be on show today in women’s 3x3 basketball. T&T will face Haiti at 12.30 p.m. and Guadeloupe at 2 p.m.

The lone T&T cyclist at the Games, Tariq Woods will compete in the men’s road time trial, which is scheduled to start at 2pm. In track and field, T&T athletes will see action from 4pm. The T&T netballers will be back on the court at 5 p.m. for their clash with Guadeloupe.

Blackman, Beckles, Joseph, Harley and Walker are all expected back in the pool today. The first swimming event is scheduled for 5.30 p.m. And at 8.30 p.m., T&T square off against Guadeloupe in a Group “A” futsal showdown.

