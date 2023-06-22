Nine T&T players for JITIC

NINE players will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the 14 and under division of the leading tournament in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) region from today in Dominican Republic.
After finishing in the top two positions in the national male and female trials last month, Jovan Garibana, Connor Carrington, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Makeda Bain were expected to form the team for the tournament known as JITIC.
But as a result of withdrawals of other countries, two male and three female places became available and Nirav Dougdeen, Darius Rahaman, Shiloh Walker, Madison Khan and Campbell-Smith’s sister Abba also made the trip yesterday.
Anthony Jeremiah will coach the team in the tournament which will be contested on a daily basis until next week Friday.