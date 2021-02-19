Nine Windies players to feature in IPL 2021

Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo were among five West Indies players that went unsold in the Indian Premier League auction yesterday. Also failing to attract a bid were Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell and Sheldon Cottrell.
Despite not being in demand in the IPL auction, the tournament itself will still have a West Indian presence with Test captain Jason Holder and white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard set to take part. Holder is with the Sunrisers Hyderabad while Pollard is with the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians.
Dwayne Bravo also maintained his place in the Chennai Super Kings franchise while Sunil Narine and Andre Russell will turn out for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran were both retained by the Punjab Kings who added Fabian Allen to their roster while Shimron Hetmyer was retained by the Delhi Capitals.