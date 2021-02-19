Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo were among five West Indies players that went unsold in the Indian Premier League auction yesterday. Also failing to attract a bid were Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell and Sheldon Cottrell.

Despite not being in demand in the IPL auction, the tournament itself will still have a West Indian presence with Test captain Jason Holder and white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard set to take part. Holder is with the Sunrisers Hyderabad while Pollard is with the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Dwayne Bravo also maintained his place in the Chennai Super Kings franchise while Sunil Narine and Andre Russell will turn out for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran were both retained by the Punjab Kings who added Fabian Allen to their roster while Shimron Hetmyer was retained by the Delhi Capitals.

How can Guyana host the World Cup qualifier but Trinidad and Tobago cannot?

The question was asked by former Sport Minister Brent Sancho, after news circulating yesterday suggested the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s team will likely give up home advantage and play its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Guyana, on March 25.

Nine Windies players to feature in IPL 2021

“I’m not sure where Ephraim Serrette would have been if it were not for track and field. It was not a tough decision for me to give back to the sport.”

Serrette served as president of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) between 2006 and 2021. The former national athlete resigned on Tuesday, cutting short his latest term of office. “I take up a new job on Monday,” Serrette told the Express, “and it does not allow me to perform the duties of NAAATT president.”

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force has been in a no-nonsense mood all through the preliminary round of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and although they have already qualified for the semi-finals, they are still focused on maintaining their high standard when they face the Guyana Jaguars, in their final group stage match from 1.30 pm today at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Lynette “Granny” Luces has died. The famous marathon runner was 93.

Granny Luces was a fixture at the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM). She completed the 26.2-mile race 17 times between 1985 and 2008. Her fastest run came in 1988, the then 60-year-old getting home in four hours, 25 minutes, 54 seconds.