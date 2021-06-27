Njisane bags keirin bronze

Njisane Phillip

MORE PRECIOUS METAL: Njisane Phillip

NJISANE PHILLIP added a fourth medal to Trinidad and Tobago’s haul when winning bronze in the six-lap men’s keirin event on Saturday night, the second day of competition at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships, taking place in Lima, Peru.

To date, Akil Campbell had struck gold in the men’s scratch race on Saturday, after Alexi Costa copped bronze in the women’s scratch event on Friday, while the men’s team sprint trio of Phillip, Zion Pulido and Keron Bramble won silver, also on Friday.

The keirin, in which riders follow a pace-setting motor bike the first half of the race before sprinting the final three laps, saw Phillip trailing Colombians Kevin Quintero and Santiago Ramirez in finishing third. T&T’s Bramble also took part in the event, finishing ninth.

The Colombians dominated from the onset. The opening round saw Phillip finish second of six riders when trailing Santiago, while Bramble was third to Quintero.

The second round saw Phillip trailing Quintero in second in the six-lap event, while Barmble was fifth behind Santiago.

