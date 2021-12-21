Nketiah’s hat-trick steers Arsenal to Carabao Cup semis

Eddie Nketiah

FIRE AWAY: Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, left, gets off a shot before Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan, right, closes in during their English League Cup quarter-final clash at the Emirates Stadium in London, yesterday. —Photo: AP

Arsenal have reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals after defeating Sunderland 5-1 yesterday, thanks to a hat-trick by Edward Nketiah.

Nketiah opened the scoring at Emirates Stadium in the 17th minute, reacting quickest to a loose ball after a combination of goalkeeper Lee Burge and US international Lynden Gooch had blocked Rob Holding’s header from a corner.

The Gunners doubled their lead within 10 minutes when Nicolas Pepe, making his first start in any competition since the previous round against Leeds, exchanged passes with Cedric Soares before sweeping home via a deflection.

Four minutes later, though, Sunderland halved the deficit with a goal on the counter-attack. Elliott Embleton played Nathan Broadhead in behind the Arsenal defence and the 23-year-old lifted a clever finish over the advancing Bernd Leno.

Nketiah then scored his final and third goal on the night in the 58th minute while Charlie Patino netted his first goal for the club in the waning minutes.

READY FOR MORE

READY FOR MORE

“He will become the world record holder soon!”

Coach Dexter Browne was a happy man on Monday as he watched Dylan Carter break another national record to clinch an historic silver medal at the FINA World Short Course (25 metres) Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Feelings like ours

Feelings like ours

Not without some justification, West Indies cricketers have been on the end of negative press since the T20 World Cup in October.

Captain of that team Kieron Pollard has had his position as leader called into question after the Windies, the defending champions, won only one match out of five.

Lijnders: Absurd to play PL Christmas fixtures

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has said the decision to continue the Premier League festive schedule is “absurd” and warned the quality of games will decrease due to physical fatigue.

Archer out until summer after fresh injury setback

Archer out until summer after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.

Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.

Seales helps Jaffna Kings secure berth in LPL final

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales made an immediate impact with the ball yesterday to help Jaffna Kings book their place in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20.

Seales grabbed two wickets in his first over and another in the back end of the innings as the Kings secured a 23-run victory over the Dumbulla Giants in Hambantota.