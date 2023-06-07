After ten weeks of competition across Trinidad and Tobago, the NLCL U-15 Community Cup will host its semi-finals on Saturday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, in Malabar, Arima.
The youth football tournament launched in March features most of the top Under 15 teams and players in the country.
Kicking off the exciting semi-finals, Group C winners Jaric Titans will represent Tobago against Group B runners-up, Point Fortin Youth Football Academy, at 2 p.m. Whilst at 3.45 p.m. Group A winners FC Ginga will play against Group B winners, Cox Football Academy FC.
Ginga would have pipped Trendsetter Hawks to the Group A title, while Jaric Titans got the nod over Sideys Youths on goal difference, in another tight Group C finish.
Both Group B semi-finalists, Cox Football Academy and Point Fortin Youth Football Academy finished the group phase undefeated.
Incredibly, the Point Fortin outfit has not yet conceded a goal in the tournament so far.
Tournament chairman, Brian K Jordan, complimented the tournament’s high level of play, stating, “It’s not surprising to me anymore that so many talented young footballers are being well coached all around this country.”
He added: “The NLCL Community Cup is all about development and creating a platform for like-minded organisations and their youngsters to continue to get better in a sport we all share a passion for.”
This season, fans would have seen 14 teams participate throughout Trinidad and Tobago. Gates at the Larry Gomes Stadium will open at 12.30 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $30 while children under 12 free of charge.