NLCL U-19 Community Cup finale on Sunday

DEFENDING champions, Soccer Made Simple, will attempt to go unbeaten this season when they come up against Eastern rivals, World Class Soccer Clinic in the Next Level Consulting (NLCL) Under-19 Community Cup 2022-23 Championship game, Sunday. The match will take place at 4 p.m. at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima.
The finalists would have finished first and second in their Group, and will know each other well.
At 2 p.m. at the same venue, the third place game will feature, Tobago’s Ball Blasters Youth Academy, who will face off against W Connection F.C.
Besides bragging rights, teams are competing for cash prizes, trophies and medals. Entrance to the double-header will be free for children under 12 years old, and otherwise, only $40. Gates will open at 1 p.m.
Tournament chairman, Brian Jordan said: “We are getting ready to expand our youth development initiatives nationwide as we launch the Under-15 version of the tournament in late March of this year.” He further added: “As we bring the Under-19 season to a close, we want to thank our very generous sponsors and partners, Next Level Consulting Limited, Next Level Foundation, Ministry of Sport and Community Development, Massy Foundation, National Energy Corporation of Trinidad & Tobago, Tang (distributed by A.S. Brydens and Sons), and Ramsinghs Sports World. Without them, as well as our teams, match officials, volunteers, fans and supporters, none of this incredibly important youth development would be possible.”