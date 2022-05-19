No All-Sectors, Sando netball in 2022

THE Courts All-Sector Netball League and the huge San Fernando Netball League, both island-wide competitions, will not have a 2022 season.
But there is hope in Tobago, where the Tobago Netball League hopes to have maybe a scaled-down version before the year ends, although finances are a major issue.
“Hopefully something short and sweet,” stated Tobago netball league administrator Kyla Keith.
Brenda Prince, live-wire behind the All-Sectors League said Government’s lifting of restrictions on sport - due to the Covid-19 pandemic - came too late for the League which usually runs early in the year.
“There will be no season for the Courts All Sectors Netball League in 2022, primarily because our season normally runs from January to March and the announcement of the ‘reopening of sports’ came a bit too late for us,” stated long-serving administrator Prince.
“In addition, the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena where we normally play is not yet available,” she added. “We are hopeful that it would be available for the start of our 2023 season on the first Saturday in January. We are in touch with the Sports Company in respect of its availability.”
The San Fernando Netball League is also hampered by the unavailability of the Pleasantville Indoor Regional Sporting Facility where most of its matches are held, but its season is also on hold due to lingering health issues.
Sherry Ann Blackburn, president of the Trinidad & Tobago Netball Association and the San Fernando Netball Association says that real concerns still linger concerning Covid-19 and the impact it is likely to have on the mainly young players who compete in the San Fernando Netball League.
Possibly the biggest league in the country, the San Fernando League caters for teams all throughout Trinidad, including several divisions catering for juvenile teams.
“Our main challenge is health-wise,” stated Blackburn, who says that the netball authorities might still have an issue managing Covid-19.
Blackburn reported that venue availability and change in working hours of the Maintenance Training and security (MTS) staff at the venue are also considerations the San Fernando Netball League has to consider, especially with very little funding available to run competitions.
Keith reports there is no venue issue in Tobago.
“That seems to be a Trinidad thing,” she said.