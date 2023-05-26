For the fourth consecutive year, the Butler Classics 20k road race and walk and 5k run, traditionally held on Labour day June 19 organised by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union(OWTU) will not be staged. The 2020–2022 races were cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic. But with the country fully reopened and most Covid 19 restrictions now repealed, runners and walkers who made the trek from the OWTU’s San Fernando headquarters to the Charlie King junction in Fyzabad, will have to wait another year for the event.
According to Ozzi Warwick, Chief Education and Research officer of the OWTU, the races are carded to return in 2024. “Due to the closure of Petrotrin and the Covid-19 pandemic and their consequent impact, it has become difficult to host the activity this year. However, because of its importance and the Union’s commitment to sports and development, the Butler Classics along with the Rienzi Cycling will return next year for 2024 Labour Day as we celebrate the 86th Anniversary of the 1937 Labour Rebellion” said Warwick.
The Last Butler Classics were held in 2019 where Alex Ekesa won the Male Open 20K run, Sjaelan Evans won the Female Open 20 K run, Bryan Francis won the Male open 20k Walk, Tessa Weekes won the Female Open 20K walk. Welsay Rampersad won the Male Open 5k run and Jiselle Matas won the Female Open 5k run.
However, there will be no shortage of road races and at least one bike ride on the Labour Day long weekend in Trinidad. Here is a list of some of the events:
Saturday 17 – WDA Crew 5km run, 4 p.m., Debe
Sunday 18 – SEWA International 6km run, 6:30am NCIC Nagar Chaguanas; Lennox Stewart 5km run, 5:30am Cunupia; Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago(DATT) Fun Ride, starting at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain Couva, 6 a.m.
Monday 19 – One More Mile 5km run, TTPS Municipal Training Academy, Marabella.