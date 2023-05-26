For the fourth consecutive year, the Butler Classics 20k road race and walk and 5k run, traditionally held on Labour day June 19 organised by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union(OWTU) will not be staged. The 2020–2022 races were cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic. But with the country fully reopened and most Covid 19 restrictions now repealed, runners and walkers who made the trek from the OWTU’s San Fernando headquarters to the Charlie King junction in Fyzabad, will have to wait another year for the event.

According to Ozzi Warwick, Chief Education and Research officer of the OWTU, the races are carded to return in 2024. “Due to the closure of Petrotrin and the Covid-19 pandemic and their consequent impact, it has become difficult to host the activity this year. However, because of its importance and the Union’s commitment to sports and development, the Butler Classics along with the Rienzi Cycling will return next year for 2024 Labour Day as we celebrate the 86th Anniversary of the 1937 Labour Rebellion” said Warwick.

The Last Butler Classics were held in 2019 where Alex Ekesa won the Male Open 20K run, Sjaelan Evans won the Female Open 20 K run, Bryan Francis won the Male open 20k Walk, Tessa Weekes won the Female Open 20K walk. Welsay Rampersad won the Male Open 5k run and Jiselle Matas won the Female Open 5k run.

However, there will be no shortage of road races and at least one bike ride on the Labour Day long weekend in Trinidad. Here is a list of some of the events:

Saturday 17 – WDA Crew 5km run, 4 p.m., Debe

Sunday 18 – SEWA International 6km run, 6:30am NCIC Nagar Chaguanas; Lennox Stewart 5km run, 5:30am Cunupia; Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago(DATT) Fun Ride, starting at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain Couva, 6 a.m.

Monday 19 – One More Mile 5km run, TTPS Municipal Training Academy, Marabella.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘NOT FAR OFF’

‘NOT FAR OFF’

Newly-appointed West Indies white-ball skipper Daren Sammy understands the difficulty of the job he has taken on and remains positive about the team, noting that, “we are not far off” from consistently winning matches and becoming an elite international side again.

Champs Queen’s Park knocked out

Champs Queen’s Park knocked out

Central Sports secured their place in the final of the Premiership 1 T20 competition after knocking out the defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the first rain-affected semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Barbados women keep T20 hopes alive

Barbados women keep T20 hopes alive

A run-a-ball 49 from Kycia Knight topped a run-a-ball, even half-century from Qiana Joseph, and recently-minted Super50 champions Barbados clinched a four-wicket win against leaders Windward Islands off the last ball in the West Indies Women’s Twenty20 Blaze on Thursday in St Kitts, raising their hopes of double title success.

‘A’ team squeeze out win in second ‘Test’

‘A’ team squeeze out win in second ‘Test’

A half-century from Brandon King, and an enterprising unbroken partnership between their captain Joshua Da Silva and all-rounder Akeem Jordan enabled West Indies “A” to overcome a crisis of confidence and land a three-wicket win against hosts Bangladesh “A” in the second “Test” yesterday.

U-19s vs Patriots in Prem 2 final

The Premier League Under-19s will face Marchin Patriots in the Premiership 2 T20 final on the final day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba today.

The Premiership 2 final bowls off at 3 p.m. followed by the Premiership 1 final which gets going at 7.30 p.m

Capital Boyz qualify

Capital Boyz qualify

CHE BENNY’s wickedly-swerving free-kick secured leaders AC Port of Spain a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Central FC in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League Tier 1 on Thursday night, cementing their qualification for the new 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship.