No ‘Catch’ for Easter

THE Catch National Junior Tennis Championship has been postponed.
The country’s leading junior competition in the sport usually takes place during the Easter School vacation -- which began two days ago -- but will be contested during the summer vacation in either July or August.
Hayden Mitchell, president of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago, explained that the change was necessary because a venue could not be obtained to stage the Associated Brands-sponsored competition in its regular place on the calendar.
The National Racquet Centre was the home of badminton, squash and tennis since it was officially opened in 2016. However, when Covid-19 entered the picture just over two years ago, the Government has been using the Tacarigua venue to help combat the pandemic.
But less than two weeks ago, Government announced that the Racquet Centre is in the process of being thoroughly cleaned to be handed back to the sporting bodies and action is expected to resume there before the end of the month.
Mitchell stated that ‘Catch” will take place there and the National Championships will return at some stage during the season after not being contested for the last two years. “Catch” was contested every year for over three decades, until the streak was broken because of “Covid” two years ago.
Last year’s edition took place at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, six years after it was previously staged there.
The Duke’s Academy Open Tournament a couple weeks ago has been the only tennis competition in the country this season. The RBC Junior Tournament, which usually ends the season in December, was not contested last year because of the pandemic, and will be played from Saturday until next week Thursday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.