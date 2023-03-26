DESPITE topping the standings with 143 points following their innings and 76-run victory against Comets Sports in the final round of Premiership 1 competition yesterday, Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 will have to wait to find out if they will be crowned champions.
While the Parkites are on top of the eight-team standings after the final round, defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports have lodged an appeal of the result of their second-round game against Victoria United which ended in a draw after only one day of play was possible.
If PowerGen are successful in their appeal and are awarded the game and 22 points, they will jump ahead of the Parkites to retain the crown, which they won in 2019 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PowerGen won their final game against Queen’s Park 2 by 170 runs at Gilbert Park in California yesterday, earning maximum points to go up to second place with 123 points and with their appeal pending.
A decision on PowerGen’s appeal could be made as early as Wednesday according to a National League Committee representative.
Despite having to wait for official word, QPCC 1 head coach Vinod Maharaj was still very proud of what his team was able to accomplish in the league and praised the professionalism of the players as the key ingredient in a well-fought campaign.
The QPCC 1 final-round victory came swiftly on the final day of the three-day game at Pierre Road in Charlieville yesterday with off-spinner Jon Russ Jaggesar taking the five remaining Comets wickets before lunch to seal their third outright win of the season.
The Parkites also won first innings points in the other four drawn encounters this season which included fixtures against PowerGen and Clarke Road United.
Meanwhile, PowerGen also won three matches and yesterday’s victory was achieved thanks to Damion Joachim’s second five wicket haul of the game.
Joachim grabbed five for 79 to dismissed QPCC 2 for 244 in their first innings and took five for 36 as they were dismissed for 124 the second time around.
Meanwhile, opening batter Cephas Cooper kept on scoring runs, hitting 88 in the second innings as PowerGen posted 177 for five. PowerGen made 361 the first time around thanks to Cooper’s 107. Cooper has been one of the leading batters for PowerGen this season with over 500 runs including six half centuries and one ton.
And all-rounder Joshua James slammed his second century in the Premiership 1 competition yesterday as Clarke Road United played out a draw against Central Sports at Wilson Road in Penal. James hit 117 off 185 balls to lead Clarke Road to 273 all out replying to Central Sports first innings total of 362. Central batted a second time and posted 134 for one when the game ended.
In the other final round match in the top flight, Victoria United defeated Preysal Sports by seven wickets to avoid joining Comets Sports in the relegation zone. Two teams will be demoted to the Premiership 2 competition at the end of the season.
Summarised Scores:
At Wilson Road
Central Sports 362 (Keagan Simmons 108, Terrance Hinds 122, Marlon Richards 42; Yannick Ottley 5/90, Samuel Roopnarine 2/79) & 134-1 (Keagan Simmons 66 n.o., Kjorn Ottley 47) vs Clarke Road United 273-7 (Joshua James 117, Kerwyn Sirju 41; Derone Davis 3/78, Marlon Richards 2/23, Terrance Hinds 2/29) --Match Drawn (Central Sports gained first innings points)
At Gilbert Park
PowerGen Penal Sports 361 (Cephas Cooper 107, Evin Lewis 75, Navin Bidaisee 51, Akeil Cooper 43; Matthew Patrick 5/117) & 177-5 (Cephas Cooper 88; Namir Suepaul 3/59) vs QPCC II 244 (Jason Batson 61, Matthew Patrick 58; Damion Joachim 5/79, Ansil Bhagan 3/81) & 124 (Jason Batson 49; Damion Joachim 5/36, Ansil Bhagan 5/47) --PowerGen won by 170 runs
At Pierre Road
Comets Sports 175 (Denzil Antoine 51; Isaiah Rajah 4/33, Sion Hackett 3/34) & 140 (Reeval Ramnarine 37, Sanjay Jawahir 32; Jon Russ Jaggesar 7/47, Isaiah Rajah 3/74) vs QPCC I 391 (Jeremy Solozano 172, Camillo Carimbocas 84, Sion Hackett 62; Aamir Ali 3/80, Sanjiv Gooljar 2/73, Ronaldo Forester 2/53, Rajeev Ramnarine 2/70) --QPCC 1 won by an innings and 76 runs
At Inshan Ali Park
Preysal Sports 147 (Jacen Agard 4/25, Sherwin Ganga 3/40) & 179 (Farrel Jugmohan 8/85) vs Victoria United 229 (Marcelle Jones 82, Lyndell Nelson 51) & 98-3 (Kyle Roopchand 54 n.o., Marcelle Jones 25) --Victoria United won by 7 wickets