No clear path

While cricketers in St Vincent and Barbados have returned to the field, those in Trinidad and Tobago are still under lockdown.
The inaugural T10 Vincy Premier League bowled off last week and the franchise tournament is the first of its kind to be played utilising strict social distancing measures and other medical protocols, amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, West Indies Test players in Barbados have resumed training in small groups at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown under the guidance of coach Roddy Estwick, as well as several coaches from the Barbados Cricket Association.
According to a Cricket West Indies (CWI) media release on Tuesday, “The initiative to get back to training has been given local Government approval, with strict protocols of social distancing, observing the guidelines as set out by the authorities and CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee, and was conducted behind closed doors.”
The statement also revealed that other players across the region are expected to resume training later this week as CWI continues dialogue with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on the proposed tour of England which is expected to feature three Test matches.
While there has been some easing of stay-at-home measures in Trinidad over the past few weeks, team sport activity is still banned, with athletes continuing their individual training at home.
Contacted by the Express on Tuesday, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath noted that the Government had announced the continued prohibition on team sporting activities and that the TTCB will respect the decisions of the government.
While T&T have not recorded any new cases of Covid-19 since April 26 (31 days), international numbers continue to rise with global infections going past 5.6 million, with over 300,000 deaths. T&T has 116 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with eight deaths.
“The TTCB has not received anything officially from CWI about the players selected to go on tour. We have seen what has been reported in the media but we have not received anything from the Board. Therefore, there is nothing we can really go to the government with to ask for special consideration,” Bassarath explained.
According to media reports, four T&T players—Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Anderson Phillip and Joshua Da Silva—are in a list of 30 players asked to start preparations for the England tour.
“We must also be cognisant of the measures that this government has put in place, in terms of not having gatherings of five persons or more. I think it will be irresponsible of any organisation to make a request to the government to relax this rule, given what is taking place globally with the virus,” he added.
Bassarath is expecting to get more clarity on CWI’s plan to tour England and the next step for the game in the region when the CWI board of directors meets in virtual conference today.
“There is a CWI meeting on Thursday and we hope we will be advised of what is really happening with the tour and so on,” Bassarath added.
Asked for his take on the resumption of training in Barbados and the Vincy Premier League T10 tournament, Bassarath said the circumstances in the respective territories have to be taken into consideration.
“In T&T, the government has not relaxed any of the rules that were put in place. The circumstances are different. They would have gotten permission from their government to take part in team sports. Here, the government had indicated absolutely no team sports and that was one of the factors we took in to consideration in calling off our domestic season. We are concerned about the virus and we want to support the government in whatever they ask of us to curb the spread and to keep the wider population safe,” Bassarath concluded.
Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI gave an update on the discussions about the England tour in the CWI statement on Monday, noting that, “Based on the information we have at the moment, everyone is getting increasingly confident that the tour will happen at some point this summer.”
If any T&T players make the final 25-member squad for the England series, the CWI will have to write the Minister of National Security to get clearance for the players to fly out from T&T as the country’s borders remain closed.