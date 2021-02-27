No compromise

Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Jimmy Adams has insisted that the organisation will not compromise on fitness levels, no matter the form of the players.
Adams was responding to questions concerning the minimum fitness standards that players are required to meet in order to be eligible for West Indies selection.
A number of players, including Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer, failed to meet the minimum fitness requirements and were not considered for selection for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka in Antigua despite the fact that Hetmyer has been in good form towards in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup which ended yesterday.
During a Zoom virtual news conference yesterday, Adams explained that a minimum level of 40 in the Yo-Yo intermittent test is required to be considered for international duty and that CWI will not compromise on that standard.
“The (selection) policy asks for a minimum standard in certain aspects of the fitness testing so in the Yo-Yo intermittent test that minimum standard is 40 and for a couple of years now we have had a policy of selection being tied to that minimum standard and it is pretty simple, and all the players are aware that failure to get to 40 makes them unavailable for selection,” Adams explained.
“So, when the panel sits, the first things they will consider before looking at the team and the squads they want to put together is who are the players available through achieving that minimum standard,” he added.
Adams also noted that there are exemptions for the test which are in line with international best practices.
“As is best practice around the world, there are going to be times where players for different reasons are unable or incapable of achieving the minimum standards across either the whole battery of tests or certain aspects of it and there are exemptions that are given to these players and the four main areas that are considered for these exemptions are the player’s age, individual physiological limitations, their injury history and their training history. This is standard across many high-performance environments and we are no different,” he said.
“There are a few players who have been exempted under one of these four headings and it is something that I think maintains robustness about the situation...It is making sure we don’t discriminate against players who may have issues, injuries, long-term chronic things that could prevent them from completing some of these tests,” the director of cricket added.
The former West Indies skipper also noted that while CWI will always want to see players performing with the bat and ball, it also needs to maintain a minimum standard.
“This is not a conversation we like having with players. We draw the line at 40 because we feel there are other considerations outside of just a person’s ability to bat, bowl or field. There is the fact that we are moving our cricket in a certain direction that everybody had bought into it and we need everybody at a certain minimum level we feel to be able to perform at the levels required to international standards,” Adams said.
And while the minimum requirement is 40 at the moment, Adams added that CWI wants to be able to move it even higher to 50 and that individual players will also have targets that in many cases will be above 40.
“In the West Indies team, the minimum standard for selection ties into 40...franchise players (who) don’t meet that level are fined, so there is a correlation. I want to stress that for international players that is a minimum standard and what we are moving towards is getting everyone past 50,” said Adams.
“I am not apologising for that. In most systems across the world, there tends to be a higher standard for the international players across different sports. But there is an acceptance within Cricket West Indies that the 40 mark at this point in time, and I am not saying that it will remain at 40, but it (is) the minimum that we expect our international players to be at before being available for selection.”