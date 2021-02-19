No easing up

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force has been in a no-nonsense mood all through the preliminary round of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and although they have already qualified for the semi-finals, they are still focused on maintaining their high standard when they face the Guyana Jaguars, in their final group stage match from 1.30 pm today at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Skipper Kieron Pollard and coach David Furlonge have been pushing the team towards their best performance and although they dominated against the Leeward Hurricanes on Wednesday, both men agreed that the team is capable of better still.
Yesterday, Furlonge said the team will be looking to maintain their intensity and send a message to the rest of the teams ahead of next week’s semi-finals as they look to lift the title with a perfect record.
Many of the players on the current squad, including skipper Pollard, know what perfection looks like, having been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders’ record-breaking unbeaten run on their way to the Hero CPL title last year.
“Winning is a habit so we can’t relent on our intensity. We can’t relax or allow complacency to come in at all, so we have to remain focused on our final goal,” Furlonge told the Express. “This match is important because we want to continue winning. We don’t want to falter at any stage, and we want to keep a perfect record because it sends a statement to the teams in the semi-finals, so it is a very important match,”
Furlonge also revealed that Darren Bravo and Lendl Simmons have recovered from injury and are available for selection today. Both men have been on the sidelines since last Saturday’s win over the Windward Islands Volcanoes, missing subsequent victories against Barbados Pride and Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
Their absence allowed for all the Red Force squad some playing time. And all have performed well when given the chance thus giving the coach and captain an extra headache when it comes to finalising the squad for today’s game. “Both Bravo and Simmons are available for selection (for today) so when we meet later tonight (yesterday) we will decide on the final XI,” Furlonge added.
Simmons and Bravo played key roles in T&T’s early wins in the competition and their return to the starting line-up is expected to further strengthen the batting, which could prove crucial against the unbeaten Jaguars.
SQUADS:
RED FORCE (from): Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-Captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons; David Furlonge (Head Coach).
JAGUARS (from): Leon Johnson (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-Captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith; Esuan Crandon (Head Coach).