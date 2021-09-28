No easy pickings

The news does not seem good for Andre Russell. The “popped” hamstring he suffered on Sunday playing in the Indian Premier League sounds like a T20 World Cup-ending ailment.
For his sake, I hope the official diagnosis is less serious than first indications seemed to indicate, because this injury could have interesting implications well beyond the Indian Premier League.
The T20 World Cup after all, starts next month; so depending on the extent of the damage done to Dre Russ’s hamstring, his place in that 15-man squad could be in jeopardy.
Enter Jason Holder.
I couldn’t help going down that road. A music truck on Carnival day would struggle to jangle the nerves the way Holder’s omission and the selections for the World Cup have upset some people across the Caribbean.
West Indians are ‘ole talk people. We like to jabber for everything. But I’m struggling to recall the last time a team the selectors picked generated so much vitriol.
When Digicel came on the scene, supplanting Cable and Wireless as the main sponsors of the West Indies Cricket Board, the WICB initially left out the C&W-contracted Dwayne Bravo, Brian Lara, Fidel Edwards, Chris Gayle, Ravi Rampaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Dwayne Smith from a tour of Australia in 2005, before reinstating them through the efforts of Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell. In those bad old days of player/board tensions, the mood was not pleasant. And while, the ugliness has not reached the level of some of the disputes of the early 2000s, the selection of this World Cup team has not gone down well in many parts.
The folks in Guyana are certainly not pleased.
“The executive and members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) wish to once again express our extreme concern with the continuous omission of Guyanese players from representative teams of Cricket West Indies (CWI) as well as from the players’ retainer contracts of CWI. Because of the noticeable omission of our players – Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul and Chandrapaul Hemraj – we reiterate our call for an explanation of the reasons for these omissions together with the selection policy information used,” the GCB declared about two weeks ago.
Last week, former CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board and ex-player Suruj Ragoonath said: “Something doesn’t smell right, there’s a stench in the room...
“You cannot have a team being selected and players being given medical excuses to not have fitness tests done. It’s either you are fit enough to play the game or you are not. And anyone who would have a responsibility and would have not taken such a factor into consideration and allowed players to get away with an excuse, to me they aren’t worth their salt; they should have stood up and said listen, it’s either this is the criteria we are using to select our team and if you don’t meet the criteria then you just can’t get selected. It can’t be one rule for some and another rule for another.”
Just as when he was at the crease, Ragoo did not hold back when speaking about the inclusion of Chris Gayle and Ravi Rampaul and the exclusion of Holder, Sherfane Rutherford etc on the Mason and Guest cricket talk show in Barbados.
I’ve even heard that Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley put in her piece about the team and Holder’s non-selection.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion on WI cricket, even politicians. But some of the reaction seems overly emotional and unhelpful.
Lead selector Roger Harper is an ex-Windies player himself, who played in a time when West Indies was still a great team. He knows what it takes to have a winning side and what cricket means to fans in the Caribbean. He is not some kind of double agent seeking to undermine the World Cup effort. And seeing that he is Guyanese himself, he certainly can’t be accused of insularity by the Guyana board.
A review of CWI’s fitness policy when it comes to giving medical exemptions may be worth reviewing, but I’m bemused by the way people are harping on the Rutherford omission. I had him in my squad also. But the player did not meet CWI’s - not the selectors’ - fitness standards. He could not be considered for selection. So what are people suggesting, that CWI breaks its own rules to allow certain players to play? What then would be the purpose of having any policy or standard?
It is at moments like these that the WI cricket fails the test of maturity.
Like it or not, there is a fitness policy in place. It has not been kept a secret. It has been developed to improve standards; so when public attacks are made on the policy because it affects players from certain regions; when officers of CWI like Harper are attacked for trying to abide by the policy, that is dangerous. This pattern, so firmly framed by insularity, has hurt West Indies cricket repeatedly over the decades, and it will hurt it again in this case if the fall-out over the selection of this team results in people losing their positions or a watering down of the policy.
Today the talk is about fitness, but tomorrow it could be about discipline or something else. Every time some decision or selection goes against players from a territory and a brouhaha breaks out, the players are the ones who are ultimately hurt, directly or indirectly. A player’s faith in the system can be undermined. And that is damage much more serious than Russell’s popped hamstring.