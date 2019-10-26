NO EASY WINS

Daily Express Sport Filler#2

CUNUPIA FC and Defence Force both came away with 1-0 First Citizens Cup group stage victories on the opening night of the new professional football league season, Friday evening at the spanking new Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The competition continues on tomorrow’s Divali holiday with double-headers at both Diego Martin and the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Having not played in the Ascension Invitational Tournament, defending champions Central FC put up more of a fight than Defence Force might have expected, the winning goal coming in the 25th minute from Jameel Cooper.

Central produced an entirely different team from that which competed in last year’s TT Pro League. Thirty-one-year-old Utility player Jamal Jack is back with the defending champions after having spent the last three seasons playing in El Salvador and the United States. The “Couva Sharks” also picked up a few capable players in Shakiel Henry, Kevon Goddard, veteran Noel Williams, Josiah Trimmingham and Sean Bonval, with veteran goalkeeper Cleon John on the bench.

