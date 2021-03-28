No fairytale ending for Thong

THERE was no fairytale ending for Seth Thong, but he was still magnificent in defeat when the Cookkin Vibez & Carib Graded Squash Tournament concluded Saturday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval.
Although he had produced two upsets to reach the Division A final, the 14-year-old was given no chance against Paul Jerome De Verteuil, the overwhelming title favourite from the start of the first tournament in the sport in the country in over a year.
But Thong, considered the brightest young prospect in at least a decade, battled the former national champion toe-to-toe through three nail-biting sets before fading in the fourth.
Despite losing heart-breaking sets 17-15 and 15-13, the 2019 Caribbean Under-13 champ was still able to muster enough fight to take the third 11-9, but he had very little left and the classic final ended 11-4.
Thong had been expected to exit in the quarter-finals, but he nosed out second-seeded national player Brandon De Montrichard 13-11 in the fifth set on Thursday night, and then proved that this victory was no fluke the night after with a 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, 11-3 triumph over Mark Pontifex.
Pontifex had begun the tournament by edging 12-time national champ Richard Hart 13-15, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8 for his place in the semis, and he ended it by edging Julian Henry 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6 for the bronze medal.
De Verteuil, who had whipped Henry 11-5, 11-9, 11-4 in Friday night’s semis, won his second tournament in a row as he had also lifted the A division trophy in a similar Graded event in February last year, about a month before the sport was shut down because of Covid-19.
Thong was the national Under-13 and 15 champ of 2019 and ended that season by becoming the first player from this country to reach as far as the third round —in the U-13 division—of the US Junior Open Squash Championships.