No fuss for World T20

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard isn’t focusing too much on which group they will be competing in during the upcoming T20 World Cup. For him, the key is to continue developing the team so it will be prepared for whatever comes during the title defence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman in October.
The Windies were drawn alongside England, Australia and South Africa in Group One of the Super 12s and will be joined by two qualifiers from Round One of the competition.
Group Two will comprise former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round One.
Eight teams will contest the first round, including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019.
Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.
“We still have to come up against all teams. If you want to be champions you’ve got to play all teams and you’ve got to win against all the teams. So, for us it is just a matter of continuing to improve as a team,” Pollard said following the regional side’s 4-1 T20I series victory against Australia at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Friday night.
While he did say “it doesn’t matter what group we are in,” he noted it was good that they would have already had extended series against two of their group opponents which he is hoping will give them an insight into how those squads will play at the World Cup.
“Obviously the good thing about it is that we have just played two of our group opponents — Australia and South Africa — so we might have a fair idea of who we are coming up against so we will see what happens,” said Pollard, who didn’t feature in the series against the Aussies.
“I think what is important for us is that we play cricket as a team and we understand our game and who is going to do what, where and how, so that when we go to the World Cup, we have a fair understanding of what is needed at that point in time,” he explained.
Pollard also congratulated stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran for sealing a series win in his first assignment in charge of the Windies.
“It was fantastic the way the guys went out. Nicholas Pooran got his opportunity to lead at the age of 25. It as a group of senior guys and the way he led was absolutely fantastic and it was a joy to watch the way the team played throughout the series and you can’t feel any better than how we are feeling right now,” said Pollard.
“Again, when certain individuals are not playing (for us), you don’t hear about what number string (first-string or second-string) team comes,” he added.
“We had a couple of guys missing and no matter how good we do; I don’t think we get the plaudits for it. But again, it is an Australian team. It is a series win and these things haven’t come too often, so we are going to enjoy it as much as we can and then we (will) come back on Tuesday with another series in front of us,” the West Indies skipper concluded.
The West Indies will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting Tuesday before tackling Pakistan in a five-match T20I series bowling off on July 27.
The ICC T20 World Cup takes place from October 17 to November 14.