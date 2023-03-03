No joy for pacer Odean Smith

Seamer Odean Smith

PICKED UP ONE WICKET: Seamer Odean Smith

West Indies pacer Odean Smith had negligible returns in the Pakistan Super League on Thursday when Quetta Gladiators stumbled to a 17-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars.

Smith grabbed one for 27 from his allotted four overs, and the Gladiators attack of which he was a part dismissed the Qalandars for 148 in 19.2 overs in the latest match of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium.

The Jamaican, batting at eight, made only 11 and was one of the three wickets for 22 from four overs for pacer Haris Rauf, and the Gladiators were restricted to 131 for seven, though they batted the full quota of 20 overs.

The result fortified Qalandars in the top spot in the standings on 10 points with five wins from six matches, and Gladiators in the bottom spot on two points with only a single win from the same number of matches.

Gladiators started the chase strongly with an opening stand of 53 between top-scorer Will Smeed and Pakistan international Yasir Shah.

Shah was caught behind off Rauf for 14 off the final ball of the Power Play, but the wickets of Smeed lbw to Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for the top score of 32 next over, and Mohammad Hafeez run four for two in the 10th over destabilised the Gladiators.

They reached 62 for three at the halfway stage, but apart from their captain Sarfraz Ahmed, not out for 27, none of the other batsmen brought the durability to help them make a serious assault on the target.

Earlier, Zimbabwe international Sikandar Raza struck eight fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 71 off 34 balls to prop up the Qalandars batting after they were sent in to bat.

The Qalandars top order imploded, and they were struggling on 50 for seven in the 10th over when Raza came to their rescue, sharing 69 with Khan for the eighth wicket.

Smith got Khan caught at long-off for 21 in the 16th over, and Raza dominated the closing overs to add runs that proved crucial in the end.

RARING TO GO

ACE TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul is set to return to international competition when he saddles up for the UCI Nations Cup event in Cairo, Egypt, from March 14-17.

In October, in preparation for the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships, Paul sustained a fractured collared bone—his second such injury of this type—along with a fractured rib, injured thumb, and contusions about the body during a training session.

Thong sizzles at Queen’s Park Oval

SETH THONG was in tremendous form when the GISCAD Roger Ache Memorial Squash Tournament continued Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

After a first-round bye, the second-seeded 15-year-old crushed former national over-40 champion Peter Pirtheesingh 11-2, 11-6, 11-1 in the quarter-finals.

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.

And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.

With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.

Dayna Grazette returns for ‘Tranquil’

DAYNA GRAZETTE is set to return to competitive action today after an absence of around a decade in the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

The former champion, now in her early 30s, is playing mixed doubles with 2019 singles winner Akiel Duke and the No. 3 seeds could have a very tough time against Sebastian Sylvester and ’21 singles runner-up Ella Carrington in their 3 p.m. battle for a place in the quarterfinals.

Ottley and Narine star

Central Sports batter Kjorn Ottley slammed a century and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets as they shared the spotlight on the opening day of their Premiership 1 match at Invader’s Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Batting at number three, Ottley, who scored 129, was in the middle in the first over following the early loss of Kamil Pooran (4) and he was the last man out when the innings closed on 246 all out after 68.5 overs.