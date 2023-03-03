No joy for pacer Odean Smith

West Indies pacer Odean Smith had negligible returns in the Pakistan Super League on Thursday when Quetta Gladiators stumbled to a 17-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars.

Smith grabbed one for 27 from his allotted four overs, and the Gladiators attack of which he was a part dismissed the Qalandars for 148 in 19.2 overs in the latest match of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium.