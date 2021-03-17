No Kevin Molino

A DAY prior to today’s departure for World Cup qualifying, Trinidad and Tobago’s men national football coach Terry Fenwick faces a litany of woes, including a likely ban on his European-based footballers, Sheldon Bateau and Levi Garcia, from entering Puerto Rico due to US Covid-19 protocols.
The former England defender also has to deal with the unavailability, through injury, of key players Kevin Molino (hamstring strain) and Alvin Jones. At midday yesterday, Fenwick still did not know the final composition of his squad or definitely who would be his captain.
“It’s a difficult situation,” stated Fenwick. “We are still trying to get a friendly game in the Dominican Republic. A lot of things are last minute,” added Fenwick during a brief media window prior to yesterday’s final training session on local soil.
Inadequate at times, rarely has Trinidad and Tobago’s preparation for international competition been so chaotic. And Fenwick’s tone in his response suggests that things may not have improved in the one year since FIFA appointed its normalisation committee to run the local game.
“These games, I think, were announced on the 23rd of August. So there has been a long, long time for us to get organised and make sure that we nail everything down...and we still have these problems,” Fenwick lamented.
T&T open qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Guyana on March 25 at the Estadio Panamericano, in the capital Santo Domingo, before flying to Puerto Rico for another qualifier three days later at Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Belgium-based Mechelen defender Sheldon Bateau is available for the Guyana match, but US protocols—concerning exposure to possible Covid-19 variants —prevent him from entering the US territory of Puerto Rico without a 14-day quarantine.
“A lot of the European players would not be able to play in Puerto Rico, so that is a bit of a concern, stated Fenwick, ”Most of them will not be available for the second game against Puerto Rico, which is being played on a synthetic (surface) — another surprise to us.
”The contradiction for me is that most of the guys (playing) for Puerto Rico are coming from the US, which has the same (Covid-19) situation. But they are putting (restrictions) strongly on the European guys, like Sheldon Bateau and the guys we got coming out of England. So, that will be a bitter pill for us to swallow.”
Fenwick eventually went for experience, including giving a recall to 36-year-old England-born midfielder Andre Boucard after a five-year absence; along with Willis Plaza and Radanfar Abu Bakr. He also gave a first call up to young Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips.
“I want to be able to put men out on the pitch. Guys that are prepared to go out there to get a result for Trinidad and Tobago,” stated Fenwick, “It’s very important that we have them big characters in the squad,” he added.