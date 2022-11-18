Had QRC won, it would have been a surprise.

Given the Royalians’ brittle defending all season, Fatima College’s 5-0 thrashing in yesterday’s Coca-Cola InterCol North Zone final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, was routine given their second-placed league finish in the 2022 Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) last month.

Michael Chaves scored twice, with Jaden Williams, Christian Bailey and Alijah Nunes getting Fatima’s other three goals, while QRC had just one shot on target.