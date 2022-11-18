Nathan Quashie

AIRBORNE BATTLE: Queen's Royal College's Nathan Quashie, centre, and Jesse Hospedales of Fatima College, left, battle for the ball during their Coca-Cola InterCol North Zone final, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, yesterday. Fatima won 5-0.

Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Had QRC won, it would have been a surprise.

Given the Royalians’ brittle defending all season, Fatima College’s 5-0 thrashing in yesterday’s Coca-Cola InterCol North Zone final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, was routine given their second-placed league finish in the 2022 Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) last month.

Michael Chaves scored twice, with Jaden Williams, Christian Bailey and Alijah Nunes getting Fatima’s other three goals, while QRC had just one shot on target.

InterCol is traditionally a tournament of thrills, spills and surprises over 90 minutes which offers the minnows a chance to face their giants. But yesterday, Fatima College dominated en route to becoming the first Zonal InterCol champions of the 2022 season.

If you blinked, you missed it. Just over a minute had gone when Chaves’ low shot rolled into an open goal, after he capitalised on a horrible mix-up between QRC goalkeeper Ronaldinho Austin and the right-back Phillip Gray.

Surprising? Not really given that QRC conceded goals all season, and also trailed against Tranquillity at the quarter-final stage and Malick Secondary in the semis. But was there the same fight in the Royalians as against those two lesser previous opponents? Emphatically, No!

QRC can score goals and looked capable going forward. But their head-coach, former national captain Kenwyne Jones made no defensive adjustments. The Royalians were authors of their own destruction, gifting Fatima at least three of their goals, when losing the ball in key areas.

Meanwhile, Fatima head coach Hutson Charles engineered easy passage for his wingers through QRC’s wide areas, and had a 3-0 cushion after just 25 minutes. Fatima were technically better, held the majority possession, and were also rarely threatened by QRC.

Following the opening goal, Williams poked a low shot in at the first post for 2-0 and Bailey had no defender near when poking the ball in for a third. QRC were punished again when goalkeeper Austin was stripped while playing around at the back and only desperate defending kept out a few more Fatima chances.

Leading 4-0 at the half, Fatima relented and QRC were also marginally better defensively, until second-half injury time, when Nunes was first to a rebound and scored, having come all the way up from the Fatima defence.

“We are not communicating well. We haven’t defended well,” QRC assistant-coach Kerry Baptiste admitted.

Meanwhile, Fatima’s Charles had that big smile which comes when all your plans materialise. “We had a plan for QRC and I think the plan worked to perfection,” he said.

UPCOMING ZONAL FINALS:

(Monday)

Central Zone: Chaguanas North vs Carapichaima East, 3.30 p.m. @ Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva

(Tuesday)

Tobago: Mason Hall vs Signal Hill, 4 p.m. @ Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet

(Wednesday)

East Zone: Trinity College East vs San Juan North, 3.30 p.m. @ Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar

(Friday)

South Zone: St Benedict’s College vs Presentation College (Sando), 3.30 p.m. @ Ato Boldon Stadium

