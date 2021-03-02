No messing around

So the not-so-Super50 is over. But at least the best team won.
The Red Force lived up to their favourites tag impressively, one has to say. Playing unbeaten through a tournament is no mean feat, especially at a period in West Indies cricket where inconsistency is the norm.
But Kieron Pollard and the Red Force think tank had all the bases covered. Pollard must be an infuriating man to play against. He is not the sledger in the coarse, Australian way of giving lip to opponents.
But the big man always seems to have words for the ears of opposing batsmen, often with a cheeky smile, whether looming around the bat at short-leg or otherwise. It is calculated stuff, based on a study of the opposition. His comment before the final about hoping that Shimron Hetmyer would play one of his “millionaire” shots was a classic case in point.
Pollard was well aware that “Hetty” was the Jaguars danger man, the player whose explosive hitting could take the game away from the fielding team. But he was conscious too of Hetmyer’s impulsive, reckless tendency, his penchant for being the star boy rather than the quiet hero.
True to form, Hetmyer’s recklessness got the better of him in the final. The Jaguars desperately needed him to play a big one and bat deep into the innings as they chased 363.
Right away, the left-hander went for his shots, but again without due care. So when Ravi Rampaul tempted him with a ball wide of off-stump, Hetmyer went for it with bat, not with well-placed feet and gave Denesh Ramdin a straightforward catch behind the wicket.
Pollard’s planning was well supported by the likes of Rampaul and other seniors like Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, and Sunil Narine.
But all the squad had their moments when given the chance. They clearly were committed to a team ethic that Pollard and new coach David Furlonge had developed.
It certainly helped that captain, coach and most of the squad regularly work together in domestic cricket with Queen’s Park. But going back to Pollard’s success in leading Trinbago Knight Riders to the Caribbean Premier League title last year, it is clear that the big man has a method of developing his teams that works.
His rapport with the senior players is key. From that relationship, spawns a level of professionalism that has produced the consistency that other franchises in the region have not been able to match. His integration of younger players has also been interesting.
By tournament mandate, Jayden Seales had to get games in the CPL as a youth player. But in the Super50 Cup, Pollard was not shy to use him and was rewarded with some impressive performances, including in the final where he removed key men Chandrapaul Hemraj and Christopher Barnwell.
Seales has certainly benefitted from the tips and personal example provided by Rampaul, and also the mentoring of Dwayne Bravo. Long may that continue in the Red Force set-up; not only in the white ball format, but also in red ball cricket. Whenever the four-day squad gets back into action, the Red Force unit will look different, have less star power. But the approach to preparation must be the same. And the senior players who remain in the squad will have to set a similar standard.
Jason Mohammed will be an important man.
Of all the Red Force players in the Super50, he was the most impressive. Simmons and Lewis may have played more eye-catching innings because of their stroke-making ability, but they gave the fielding team chances. I don’t recall Mohammed doing that.
No doubt, getting called back to the West Indies One-Day side has given him a boost, for “Shadow” definitely played like a leader in the Super50.
Given the opportunity to bat at No.3 helped him to settle down and build innings, which he did consistently. His teammates were able to bat around him, and in rare times of trouble, as against the Barbados Pride, he was able to steer the lower order through the difficulty. His average of 81.75 was not a misleading indicator of how well he played. But Mohammed can also do a big job in the longer game. He has done it in the past, often not with the consistency required. But that has been changing in more recent seasons.
As team leaders, likely four-day skipper Darren Bravo and himself must continue the work that got the Red Force to second place in the Four-Day Championship last year and took them to the One-Day title last Saturday.
Caribbean cricket needs good examples to follow. Don’t mess with the blueprint.