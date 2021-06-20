No more excuses

So it’s almost on the stroke of 6 p.m. last Saturday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground and Jermaine Blackwood has just been the last man out for a topscore of 49 in the West Indies first innings of the second Test against South Africa.
While I’m labouring to find a different way to say the same thing, Englishman Patrick Noone, scorer and statistician in the television commentary box, leans across to advise that the total of 149 – exactly half of what the Proteas managed when they were put in to bat first this time – is the ninth-lowest Test innings total by the Caribbean side against the South Africans.
So in the space of ten days we’ve seen the lowest-lowest (97 after Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat first at the start of the series) and the ninth-lowest. But it also means that since Test series started between these two teams less than 23 years ago—the historic one-off 1992 encounter in Barbados had more reasonable scores —the West Indies have scraped together seven other Test innings totals between 97 and 149 against these same opponents.
Think about that for a while.
Blackwood’s dismissal, off the final ball of what was likely to be the last over of an extended day, came with the field brought in as visiting captain Dean Elgar reasonably expected the middle-order batsman to be looking for the single that would allow him to shield last man Shannon Gabriel from the next over, whether that over was in the next few seconds or the next morning.
However, the right-hander attempted to heave left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to the midwicket boundary, getting a leading edge for Elgar to take the skied catch almost next to the bowler at the non-striker’s end. So as well as he played in getting to the verge of a half-century, and passing 2,000 Test runs along the way, Blackwood didn’t seem to be thinking too much about prolonging the innings by protecting the certified tailender.
Credit to him though for curbing his natural attacking style for much of an innings that showed a level of application and discipline that I was previously unwilling to give him credit for.
Elite level sport though is a demanding environment, even if the rewards—financial and otherwise—are considerable. It requires not just physical prowess and technical skill, but the ability to think on your feet, assess a rapidly-changing situation and respond effectively. Of course, even with the best will in the world, the results don’t always go the way you want. Yet there should at least be evidence of an agile thought process, one capable of swift and effective adaptation.
Before this two-match series, South Africa had lost their last nine Test matches away from home. They started the campaign ranked below the West Indies for the first time since that 1992 encounter. So they are far from the finished article.
Yet you could see the stark difference in approach between the two sides in the field when it came to devising a plan to get wickets, sticking to that plan, making minor adjustments where necessary and then reaping the reward of that discipline. Shai Hope’s 43 was something finally resembling a half-decent Test innings contribution, but there was always the sneaking suspicion that any delivery jagging back into the right-hander’s angled bat could be costly. Lungi Ngidi persisted... and so it proved.
Jason Holder essayed two effortless cover-driven boundaries off Kagiso Rabada. Sharper cricketing minds would have picked it up already but it was only when he was drawn into a third attempt at the shot, slicing a catch to Keegan Petersen at gully, that the set-up of the former West Indies captain was made clear: feed him the shot, and again, and then toss the line a bit wider and let him go for the bait again.
Newcomer Jayden Seales came and went in the midst of the late capitulation, the 19-year-old probably not even recognising that a leg-slip was in place precisely for the attempt to glance a leg-side delivery from Wiaan Mulder. Hopefully he will be learning and benefiting from these experiences in all aspects of his game. However things transpired yesterday, West Indies are finding their many shortcomings cruelly exposed by a team far better and far more efficient than the opponents they overcame in Bangladesh and the Sri Lankans with whom they played to two stalemates in Antigua three months ago.
In an environment where few seem willing to own up to a very stark and inescapable reality, bowling coach Roddy Estwick’s comment on the first morning of this second Test that there are no more excuses to be made, was a refreshing dose of much-needed candour.
And he is correct. We don’t need any more excuses. We need solutions.