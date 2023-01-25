FORMER Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron has called for more responsibility and accountability from stakeholders, including the players.
Cameron was speaking on the Voice of Barbados programme “Mason & Guest” on Tuesday evening.
“I want to blame the directors and the entire cricket structure (for former coach Richard Pybus’ dismissal) because when the strategy that we had embarked on, this was signed-off by all directors, including those who took over,” stated Cameron. “And so, I was very surprised when we changed the entire structure, including stopping agitating for changes at the ICC, to the financial structure; so we have what we have today.” He added: “There is enough blame to go around as to why, but we need to figure out where we go from here because I don’t watch it, I really don’t watch cricket anymore.”
Cameron initially said in the interview that “it is not the players’ fault because I don’t think the players know or understand what is required.” He said it had to be the persons who are in charge to ensure the players are ready for battle. “And I don’t think the players are ready for battle.”
Cameron said all the performance issues were related to persons who are in place and are not held accountable.
“If persons were accountable, then we would simply move them on. For example, there has been a lot of talk about fitness levels of players, not just fitness but medical issues. What is being done? We hired prior to 2017 a doctor who is accountable to the system and I don’t see anywhere in the CWI or any conversations that doctor still performs those duties.”
Although initially saying that he didn’t want to answer questions on his previous six-year term, Cameron also revisited aspects of his tenure.
Cameron said there was need for a discussion on the business model of WI cricket that included more professionalism from the players and a move away from volunteers in positions that should require accountability.
“Nobody has addressed the business model of West Indies cricket and that is what needs to change,” he contended. “If you think about it, a West Indies cricketer would rank in the top one per cent in the region and amongst your top professionals-- lawyers, doctors etc, (WI cricketers are operating) without any responsibility and accountability and that is really the business model that needs to change.
“So we could change presidents, we could talk about all those other governance issues, but until we look at the business of WI cricket, I think we are going to be spinning top in mud,” Cameron argued.
He aid the CWI needed to resume the struggle to change the revenue distribution at the ICC level to make more resources available to the region, adding that WI teams won four world titles during his tenure but failed to move the financial needle in a positive direction.
On the issue of a head coach for the regional squad, Cameron disagreed with the policy of selecting a person from the Caribbean just because of that person’s origin.
“We need to get the best people in play. I do not subscribe to getting a coach from the region or from our technical staff or anybody at all. I certainly don’t subscribe to that. I believe we need to have the best people that we can afford,” he concluded.