While David Furlonge now wears two hats as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach and chairman of the selection panel, he insisted that it will not be a one-man show when it comes to picking the squad.
Speaking to the Sunday Express yesterday about his appointment as chairman of selectors, which was confirmed by the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) via a press release last Thursday, Furlonge said he is embracing the role and added responsibility but noted that the other selectors also have a say in selecting the team.
“You have to remember that there are four other selectors on the panel and if they want a specific player, I could have discussions with them about it but if at the end of it, they are firm in the belief that this player is the best player, then we have to agree and go with that,” Furlonge explained.
The Red Force selection panel also includes Deonarine Deyal, Gibran Mohammed, Frank Simmons, and the Red Force captain elect.
“I have been on the selection panel and the chairman of selectors basically arranges the meeting with the selection panel and he holds discussions with selectors and players and now the captain is there as a voting member…so, I don’t think the two roles will be clashing in any way,” said Furlonge.
“It is a bit more responsibility. If the team fails you will blame the coach, so the coach now will be more responsible for the team,” he added.
“I have worked with both Deyal and Gibran Mohammed before at the Under-19 level when I was chairman of selectors for the Under-19 team. Both men bring forward good points and always come prepared and are knowledgeable about the players and so on.”
He continued: “Frank Simmons is new to this level so he will bring a fresh perspective to the table. And with the captain now getting a say, he could have more sway that the coach because it is him that will lead the team on the field, so he can be more forceful in terms of who he wants,” Furlonge noted.
Choice for captain submitted
In terms of the Red Force captaincy for the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup, the Red Force coach said the selection panel met two Fridays ago to discuss it and have already submitted their choice to the TTCB for approval.
Kieron Pollard captained the Red Force while Darren Bravo was vice-captain when they won the 50-over tournament last year but the former has since retired from international cricket and will not play this year.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan, who was not in the T&T Super-50 squad last year, was named skipper for the first-class season earlier this year.
“We have put forward our choice of captain to the board and to the executive so we now await their approval. We will give the executive of the board the team by the end of next week,” said Furlonge.
The Red Force players will have West Indies fitness tests tomorrow and Tuesday before playing a 50-over practice game on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The players will then play a day/night game at the same venue on Friday, bowling off at 1 p.m.
“The TTCB have put things in place at Brian Lara so that the ground staff is hard at work; so once there is no rain, we can get some play,” Furlonge concluded.