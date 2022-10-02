It is an unavoidable reality of contemporary international sport for there to be little or no time to prepare for an assignment half a world away.
So congested are the schedules, so demanding are the broadcasters who want to squeeze every possible drop of viewership value from any sporting event that the age-old concept of acclimatisation and accommodating for jet-lag have essentially been thrown out the window.
Angus Eve was keen to try out a different defensive system at the King’s Cup in Thailand last month. But with only two days to work with a squad featuring a handful of relatively new faces, the head coach of the senior men’s national football team had to revert to the old way for the second half of the third-place playoff against hosts Thailand.
Trinidad and Tobago still went under 2-1, the same scoreline of their first game against Tajikistan in the four-nation invitational event. And while he did his best to sound optimistic after those two games, the former striker’s admission of continuing defensive frailty was not softened by his description of the team as a work in progress.
Back to that work in progress thing in a moment. On the face of it though, for the 101-ranked national team, without a national league for two years and with the game virtually in limbo, to lose by the odd goal in three to both Tajikistan (109th) and Thailand (111th) was hardly a disastrous effort.
Indeed, there were the usual encouraging signs. Problem is we always reference those one or two encouraging signs and then routinely fail to build on them so that the next time the team is on duty the same mistakes crop up and the same excuses are rolled out.
Which makes this work in progress reference an easy escape from owning up to harsh realities, as it infers that we should not be too acerbic in judgement because there is still some way to go before the team reaches an acceptable standard.
But what if there is no discernible progress over a period of time or across a series of performances? Is it unreasonable to demand better?
Work in progress is also the go-to catchphrase for West Indies cricket which, like the national footballers, faces the additional challenge of a jam-packed schedule. Difference here though is that while Eve’s men were engaged in an invitational exercise, Nicholas Pooran’s squad is preparing for a major event: the 2022 edition of the World T20 in Australia.
Coming as it does after the fiasco of the 2021 event in the United Arab Emirates when the then defending champions performed abysmally to the extent of finishing one from bottom in their group of the main tournament, there is very little patience left to accommodate another disappointing showing, even if the composition of the squad suggests that they need to be cut some slack given the severe culling which has taken place from a year ago.
So drastic has been the transformation, to the extent of including untried—in T20I’s that is—leg-spinning all-rounder Yannic Cariah, that there is more than a little concern as to how the two-time former champions will fare in the qualifying phase of the tournament against Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland with only the group winners advancing to the main draw.
And if it seems unthinkable that a West Indies side, seen as recently as last year as the intimidating, six-hitting glamour boys of the T20 game, could fail to make it to a global event proper, just keep in mind that the winners of the first two editions of the 50-over-a-side World Cup only made it to the 2019 event in England by virtue of two generous slices of luck against the Scots in the qualifying event in Zimbabwe in 2018 and now are likely to have to undergo the same journey for the next edition late in 2023 in India.
As for the popular work in progress defence, let’s see what happens from early Wednesday morning our time when Pooran’s men face Australia in the first of two T20 Internationals. Those matches are followed by warm-up fixtures against the UAE and the Netherlands, after which it’s on to the World T20 qualifying tournament starting against the Scots two weeks from today.
So there’s no time to draw breath, for with the final of the Caribbean Premier League having been played on Friday night in Guyana, the West Indies are travelling more than halfway round the world to get to the Gold Coast of Australia for that first T20I in Carrara in less than 48 hours’ time.
But this is what it is, and with just five survivors from the debacle of 12 months ago, patience with sub-par more performances and tired excuses has just about run out.
