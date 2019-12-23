BIG SEPoS (South East Port of Spain) Wolves pulled off a stunning upset to prevent a Triple T La Cura Sport sweep in the Office of the Prime Minister’s Premier League Volleyball Tournament Sunday night at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.

Both La Cura teams had won their four previous matches in the tournament and were heavily favoured to capture the titles.

And their women paved the way for the sweep by taking down Toco Youths with surprising ease 25-20, 25-20, 25-11 in an 85-minute final.

However their men’s team, including Enrigue Harry and young national stars Marlon Phillip and Daynte Stewart, chose the worst possible time to have a bad night at the office and were beaten in straight sets (25-21, 28-26, 25-22) by SEPoS for the gold medal in 93 minutes.

The SEPoS squad is led by Akim Bushe and also includes fellow national player Kameron Donald, top beach player Abraham Eccles and Yohan Bruleur of Martinque.

Tenille Chapman-Goodluck, the Most Valuable Player in the recent Caribbean Youth Championship, and fellow Barbadian Shushanna Marshall were the leading scorers in the tournament for their women’s team, which edged Glamorgan 22-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-10 for the bronze medal.

Techocrats men, led by Nicholas Prescott and including national players Ryan Stewart, Russel Pena and Josue Mohammed, nosed out Toco 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-13 for the men’s equivalent medal just before to begin the sixth and final day of action.

The Toco outfit included Simon Blake, the Most Valuable Player of the 2014 Caribbean Champion, and top-ranked national beach player Daneil Williams.

Fielding players the likes of the tournament’s leading scorer Abby Blackman and fellow national players Afesha Olton-Humphreys and captain Delicia Pierre, their women must have fancied their chances of gaining revenge over La Cura.

But just as they had done in the round-robin stage when the tournament served off on Tuesday, the team led by, Rheeza Grant, the country’s top-ranked beach player, and Taija Thomas, a Canadian with local roots who flies the red, white and black flag, did not drop a set in the final.

Sixth-three thousand dollars were up for grabs and La Cura earned $16,000, while men’s champs SEPoS pocketed $20,000 of the grand total.

